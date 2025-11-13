Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Acast AB (publ), company registration number 556946-8498, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Acast AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements for the ordinary shares are met and that the prospectus is approved by SFSA, first day of trading is expected to November 20, 2025. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

As per today's date the company has a total of 182,465,260 ordinary shares.

Short Name: ACAST ISIN Code: SE0015960935 Order book id: 227666 Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 182,465,260 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Mid Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 10 Technology Supersector code: 1010 Technology

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.