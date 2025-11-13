

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barratt Redrow plc (BTDPF, BTDPY, BTRW.L), on Thursday, announced that Chief Financial Officer Mike Scott has stepped down with immediate effect, by mutual agreement. The company has appointed Micheal Passmore as interim Deputy CFO.



Micheal Passmore will oversee core finance functions and report to CEO David Thomas.



The company said that Scott will remain available for transitional support until January 31, 2026.



The Board has begun a search for a new CFO, with an announcement to follow in due course.



Passmore previously served as Group Finance Director at Rank Group plc.



On Wednesday, Barratt Redrow closed trading 1.85% lesser at 393.20 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



