

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L) on Thursday reported a sharp increase in profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025, driven by higher portfolio revaluations, strong investment performance, and favourable foreign exchange movements.



Operating profit before tax surged to £3.287 billion from £2.049 billion in the same period last year. Operating profit before carried interest rose to £3.288 billion, compared with £2.056 billion a year earlier.



Profit for the period climbed to £3.287 billion, up from £2.048 billion last year. Earnings per share rose to 339.8 pence, compared with 211.6 pence a year earlier.



Total return for the period increased 13% to £3.291 billion.



Gross investment return increased to £3.486 billion from £2.018 billion, mainly due to increase in fair value movements on investment entity subsidiaries to £865 million from £305 million, and a positive currency impact of £673 million, compared with a loss of £378 million a year earlier.



NAV per share was 2,857 pence as on September 30, 2025, up from 2,542 pence as on March 31.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News