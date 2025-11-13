PVA TePla (PVA) has reported final Q325 results that are in line with the preliminary results published on 24 October. Management reiterated its revised FY25 guidance for sales of €235-255m and EBITDA of €25-30m. The company is guiding for a gradual recovery and growth in FY26, and will provide more detail in early CY26. We have gained increased confidence in our FY26 estimates for both revenues (improving order book and qualification progress) and margins (cost containment and utilisation management initiatives) following the post results conference call.

