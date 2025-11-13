

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed a funding package after the House of Representatives passed it, paving the way for ending the longest federal government shut down in U.S. history.



The Republican-controlled House passed the crucial spending bill by 222 to 209 votes, with two Reps not voting.



It comes two days after a small group of centrist Democrat Senators voted for an agreement on the funding bill.



The President signed into law H.R. 5371, the 'Continuing Appropriations, Agriculture, Legislative Branch, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Extensions Act, 2026,' which makes continuing appropriations and extensions for fiscal year 2026.



Speaking after signing the short-term bill in the Oval Office late Wednesday night, Trump said the government would now 'resume normal operations' after 'people were hurt so badly' from the long shutdown.



In apparent reference to the Democrats, Trump described the legislation as 'a clear message that we will never give in to extortion, because that's what it was, they tried to extort.'



As per the funding compromise, a new stopgap measure to extend government funding until January 30 has been approved.



The continuing resolution would reopen government immediately, and provide back pay to all federal workers, including those who have been working without pay or furloughed.



This measure also includes three full-year Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations bills, including Agriculture, Rural Development, and FDA; Military Construction and Veterans Affairs; and Legislative Branch.



The Republicans did not give any assurance to extend the health care subsidies, the main demand over which the Democrats blocked passage of the spending bill in late September.



The U.S. federal government was forced to the longest shut down in history on October 1 after the Senate failed to reach an agreement on the spending bill.



The Democrats pressed for major concessions on Obamacare subsidies, mainly ensuring subsidies for health insurance for the low-income group, and reversing the Trump administration's cuts to Medicaid, in return for their support to pass the funding bill.



Affordable Care Act benefits, also known as Obamacare, will expire within months.



The shutdown, which entered its 43rd day on Wednesday, triggered disruption in several government services nation-wide, the loss of federal food aid, delayed paychecks, and delays and cancellations of flights.



More than a million federal employees were on unpaid leave or working without salary.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News