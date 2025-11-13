Castelnau Group Limited - Block Listing Six Monthly Return
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)
(The "Company")
LEI Number:213800PED8RFUBMK1T64
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)
Date: 13 November 2025
Name of applicant:
Castelnau Group Limited
Name of scheme:
Castelnau Group Limited
Period of return:
From:
16 May 2025
To:
13 November 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
31,114,963 Ordinary Shares
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
0 Ordinary Shares
Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):
0 Ordinary Shares
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
31,114,963 Ordinary Shares
Name of contact:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Telephone number of contact:
+44 (0) 1481 745001