Donnerstag, 13.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
13.11.25 | 08:06
0,880 Euro
+15,03 % +0,115
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.11.2025 09:48 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castelnau Group Limited - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)

(The "Company")

LEI Number:213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)

Date: 13 November 2025

Name of applicant:

Castelnau Group Limited

Name of scheme:

Castelnau Group Limited

Period of return:

From:

16 May 2025

To:

13 November 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

31,114,963 Ordinary Shares

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0 Ordinary Shares

Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):

0 Ordinary Shares

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

31,114,963 Ordinary Shares

Name of contact:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0) 1481 745001


