

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) on Thursday said it traded in line with expectations during the period from July 1, 2025, to November 2 supported by stronger private sales and a solid forward order book.



The homebuilder's current private forward sales rose 15% to £2.09 billion. The average sales rate increased to 0.76 net private sales per outlet per week, or 0.63 excluding bulk sales, up 3% from the prior year's 0.61.



Persimmon said it is well positioned to achieve its planned growth for 2025, with 83% of this year's expected private delivery already exchanged or completed, versus 85% a year earlier.



The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook, expecting underlying profit before tax of £429 million.



