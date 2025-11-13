Coor Service Management Holding AB: Coor extends IFM agreement with Telia in Norway and Sweden

Coor has worked with Telia for over fifteen years and is now extending the contract by five years. The extension applies from 1 January 2026.

The Integrated Facility Management Agreement encompasses a large number of workplace services including cleaning, reception, and restaurant services. The assignment relates to delivery to some 40 offices in Sweden and Norway. The aim of the agreement is to develop Coor's FM delivery with focus on cost savings, sustainability, innovation, and development.

"Telia is a highly ambitious customer, which places demands on us as a supplier. I look forward to deepening the collaboration further," commented Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO at Coor.

"Telia expects a high level of service to ensure an outstanding workplace experience for our employees, reinforcing our commitment to being a great place to work. So, we are happy to extend our collaboration with Coor to support this journey," commented Nicolas Passaquin, Chief Procurement Officer and Head of Sourcing & Supply Chain, Telia Company.

The agreement is based on a so-called vested outsourcing where the customer and supplier develop a contract together. The collaboration and business model are based on both parties working together to achieve set goals, that are measured using agreed performance indicators.

For more information, please contact:

Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO, Coor +46 702 686 430

ola.klingenborg@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor, +46 10 559 55 19

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

About Coor:

