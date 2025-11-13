Infant Bacterial Therapeutics: Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) Interim report January 1 - September 30, 2025

Message from CEO

The risk of death decreased by 27% for children who received our drug candidate IBP-9414 compared to placebo in our Phase 3 study. It is difficult for me to put into words the significance of the 27% medical effect; it is about death, and not just death, it is about children dying. During the last quarter, I have met parents who have lost their children, as well as many doctors and nurses around the world. When I show the results from our Phase 3 study, it brings hope for a better future, as IBP-9414 can save thousands of children's lives.

IBT continues its intensive work towards market approval of IBP-9414. During the period, we have interacted with Europe (EMA) and the US (FDA). Earlier this year we registered as a Small Medium Enterprises (SME) with the EMA and during this quarter, announced that IBT intends to seek central marketing approval in Europe in 2026. In March this year, IBP-9414 was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the US. In early summer, we followed this up by submitting the "totality of evidence", i.e. the clinical information as a supplement to our Investigational New Drug (IND) application. During the period from July 1 to today, the FDA and IBT have communicated in writing several times. Among other things, IBT has received statistical and medical questions about the clinical data. We receive questions and follow-up questions, and the FDA wants answers within 24 or 48 hours. US law requires a formal Biological License Application (BLA) from IBT for the FDA to communicate the results of its review. The FDA can thus review under an IND, but in order for the FDA to approve IBP-9414, a BLA is required. IBT plans therefore to submit a BLA during first half of 2026.

The manufacture of IBP-9414 requires the use of several analytical methods to verify the products' quality. Work to validate analysis methods and the full-scale manufacturing process continues. The work to prepare the market for the launch of IBP-9414 is primarily focused on the US. We are also in contact with potential partners for the distribution of IBP-9414 in other parts of the world.

Financial overview for the period

Third quarter (July - September) 2025

Net sales KSEK 0 (0)

Operating income KSEK -10,836* (-33,821)

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -0.75 (-2.42)

Reporting period (January - September) 2025

Net sales KSEK 0 (0)

Operating income KSEK -48,457* (-107,897)

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -3.41 (-7.66)

*Operating profit includes exchange rate effects on currency investments intended to secure future payments. During the third quarter, these amounted to KSEK -2,694 (-4,280) and during the reporting period to KSEK -5,881 (-108).

Significant events during the reporting period (January - September)

? On March 28, 2025, IBT announced that the FDA had granted IBP-9414 "Breakthrough Therapy Designation" for its potential to reduce gastrointestinal-related mortality.

? On May 8, IBT announced that the Clinical Study Report (CSR) for "The Connections Study" had been submitted to the FDA. The report contains data from the Phase 3 clinical trial that was completed in 2024.

Summary of selected financial data

000's 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Dec Net Sales - - - - - Other income - - - 5 4 Operating profit / loss -10,836 -33,821 -48,457 -107,897 -145,343 Result after tax -10,052 -32,650 -45,963 -103,140 -136,905 Total assets 178,229 -239,303 178,229 239,303 239,566 Cash flow for the period -8,365 -42,034 -52,250 -102,760 -111,120 Cash flow per share for the period (SEK) -0.62 -3.12 -3.88 -7.63 -8.25 Cash 165,258 226,196 165,258 226,196 223,388 Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -0.75 -2.42 -3.41 -7.66 -10.16 Equity per share (SEK) 9.23 15.15 9.23 15.15 12.64 Equity ratio (%) 70% 85% 70% 85% 71%

Contacts

Staffan Strömberg, CEO

Maria Ekdahl, CFO

info@ibtherapeutics.com

+46 76 219 37 38

About Us

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB ("IBT") is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company's Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IBTB) since September 10, 2018.

IBT is a pharmaceutical company whose purpose is to develop and commercialize drugs for diseases affecting premature babies.

IBT's main focus is the drug candidate IBP-9414, a formulated bacterial strain naturally found in human breast milk. IBP-9414, is expected to be the first product in the new class of biologics called "Live Biotherapeutic Products" for premature infants. The development of IBP-9414 is currently in its final stages.

In the recent Phase III Connection study in premature infants that was completed in July 2024, the group treated with IBP-9414 demonstrated a significant 27% reduction in all-cause mortality compared with the placebo group, meaning that widespread use of IBP-9414 could save more than 1000 patients annually in the US alone. The therapy has received both Breakthrough Therapy Designation (March 2025) for gastrointestinal mortality and Rare Paediatric Disease Designation, reflecting its potential to address a significant unmet medical need.

The portfolio also includes additional drug candidates, IBP-1016, IBP-1118 and IBP-1122. IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a life-threatening and rare disorder in which children are born with externalized gastrointestinal organs. IBP-1118 to prevent retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), one of the leading causes of blindness in premature babies, and IBP-1122 to eliminate vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), which cause antibiotic-resistant hospital infections.

Through the development of these drugs, IBT can address medical needs where no sufficient treatments are available.