Neola Medical AB: Neola Medical granted Patent in China for reducing optical noise in lung monitoring measurements

Neola Medical AB (publ) has been granted its first patent in China for a technical solution that reduces noise in measurements for continuous lung monitoring. The patent protects an innovation designed to reduce interference in an optical fiber, supporting more stable and consistent measurement data throughout monitoring. Patent applications are pending in the U.S. and Europe.

"This Chinese patent expands our IP protection within a new patent family and strengthens our international position. The invention contributes to optimizing the Neola® system for continuous lung monitoring, helping to support consistent measurement quality," says CEO Hanna Sjöström.

About the patent

The granted patent belongs to Neola Medical's patent family "A device for smoothing spectral transmission modulations and a method thereof" and protects the company's innovation for optimizing measurement data by reducing interference in the optical fiber during lung monitoring.

For further information, contact:

Hanna Sjöström, CEO

e-mail: hanna.sjostrom@neolamedical.com

About Neola Medical

Neola Medical AB (publ) develops an innovative medical technology device for non-invasive, continuous lung monitoring and real-time alerts of potentially life-threatening lung complications in preterm born babies. By enabling instant detection, the technology aims to support earlier intervention, improve clinical decision-making, enhance long-term outcomes, and ultimately contribute to saving lives. The patented, cutting-edge technology was developed at Lund University in Sweden and is based on a spectroscopic method that measures changes in lung volume and oxygen gas concentration. Neola Medical builds on Sweden's longstanding legacy of medical technology innovation and contributions to global health care. Neola Medical was founded in 2016 and is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market (ticker: NEOLA). Read more at www.neolamedical.com. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.