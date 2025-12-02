Neola Medical AB: Neola Medical granted U.S. patent for disposable probes, strengthening future revenue model in target market

Neola Medical AB (publ) announces today that the company has been granted a U.S. patent protecting its disposable probes for the medical device Neola®. The advanced light and detector probes are used for continuous lung monitoring of preterm born babies. To monitor both lungs, two probe sets are required and are changed daily, making these disposables central to Neola Medical's scalable revenue model. The U.S. patent secure proprietary protection in the company's key target market and complement the already granted European patent. A corresponding application is pending in China.

"These disposables are central to our future business model, where recurring revenues from daily probe replacements are expected to provide significant leverage. Securing patent protection in the U.S. strengthens our competitive position in our most important target market and protects our unique optical design," says CEO Hanna Sjöström.

About the patent

The granted patent belongs to the patent family "A light diffuser and a method for assembling the same" and protects Neola Medical's innovation for achieving uniform, diffuse light distribution from the dermal emitter probe. This design is essential for enabling safe, non-invasive, and continuous lung monitoring through optical spectroscopy.

For further information, contact:

Hanna Sjöström, CEO

e-mail: hanna.sjostrom@neolamedical.com

About Neola Medical

Neola Medical AB (publ) develops an innovative medical technology device for non-invasive, continuous lung monitoring and real-time alerts of potentially life-threatening lung complications in preterm born babies. By enabling instant detection, the technology aims to support earlier intervention, improve clinical decision-making, enhance long-term outcomes, and ultimately contribute to saving lives. The patented, cutting-edge technology was developed at Lund University in Sweden and is based on a spectroscopic method that measures changes in lung volume and oxygen gas concentration. Neola Medical builds on Sweden's longstanding legacy of medical technology innovation and contributions to global health care. Neola Medical was founded in 2016 and is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market (ticker: NEOLA). Read more at www.neolamedical.com. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.