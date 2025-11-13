

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Entain PLC (GMVHY, ENT.L), a sports betting and gaming company, said on Thursday that it has priced its offering of EUR 500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior secured notes due 2031.



The company will use the net proceeds from the offering, partly, to repay debt.



The notes are expected to be issued on or about November 24 and are anticipated to be listed and admitted to trading on the official list of the International Stock Exchange.



