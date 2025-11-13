Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

13 November 2025

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMWC6P49

Issuer Name

MONDI PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

10-Nov-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

12-Nov-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.337415 5.131552 5.468967 24142693 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.200928 4.854851 5.055779

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BMWC6P49 1489628 0.337415 Sub Total 8.A 1489628 0.337415%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Depository Receipts 159140 0.036049 Right to recall shares lent out 6 0.000000 Sub Total 8.B1 159146 0.036049%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/11/2025 18/11/2025 Cash 119455 0.027030 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/11/2025 20/11/2025 Cash 5685 0.001276 Cash-settled Equity Swap 21/11/2025 21/11/2025 Cash 222092 0.050312 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2025 02/12/2025 Cash 74837 0.016949 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/01/2026 16/01/2026 Cash 31321 0.007095 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/01/2026 20/01/2026 Cash 809 0.000183 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/02/2026 09/02/2026 Cash 58485 0.013249 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/02/2026 10/02/2026 Cash 200771 0.045481 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/02/2026 11/02/2026 Cash 576930 0.130693 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/03/2026 02/03/2026 Cash 548577 0.124272 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/03/2026 03/03/2026 Cash 122299 0.027699 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/03/2026 06/03/2026 Cash 68 0.000011 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/03/2026 11/03/2026 Cash 60761 0.013762 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/03/2026 18/03/2026 Cash 14390 0.003253 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/03/2026 23/03/2026 Cash 23000 0.005210 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/03/2026 25/03/2026 Cash 4711 0.001067 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/04/2026 01/04/2026 Cash 20393 0.004610 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/04/2026 02/04/2026 Cash 12540 0.002835 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/04/2026 09/04/2026 Cash 23079 0.005228 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/04/2026 15/04/2026 Cash 364 0.000082 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/04/2026 28/04/2026 Cash 305130 0.069116 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/04/2026 30/04/2026 Cash 49 0.000011 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/05/2026 08/05/2026 Cash 102644 0.023245 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/05/2026 13/05/2026 Cash 8269 0.001872 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/05/2026 28/05/2026 Cash 22 0.000004 Cash-settled Equity Swap 29/05/2026 29/05/2026 Cash 178658 0.040474 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/06/2026 10/06/2026 Cash 105848 0.023979 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/06/2026 17/06/2026 Cash 11461 0.002595 Cash-settled Equity Swap 24/06/2026 24/06/2026 Cash 5042 0.001141 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/07/2026 08/07/2026 Cash 23996 0.005436 Cash-settled Equity Swap 14/07/2026 14/07/2026 Cash 5708 0.001292 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/08/2026 04/08/2026 Cash 115686 0.026208 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/08/2026 12/08/2026 Cash 141435 0.032039 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/08/2026 19/08/2026 Cash 20510 0.004626 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/09/2026 02/09/2026 Cash 4571 0.001034 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/09/2026 07/09/2026 Cash 5219140 1.182371 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/09/2026 08/09/2026 Cash 313110 0.070913 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/09/2026 18/09/2026 Cash 184209 0.041722 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/09/2026 23/09/2026 Cash 87290 0.019775 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/10/2026 02/10/2026 Cash 210295 0.047632 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/10/2026 08/10/2026 Cash 2794 0.000630 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/10/2026 15/10/2026 Cash 66725 0.015101 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/10/2026 16/10/2026 Cash 199523 0.045201 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/10/2026 30/10/2026 Cash 75 0.000016 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/11/2026 03/11/2026 Cash 10276407 2.327999 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/11/2026 04/11/2026 Cash 30709 0.006953 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/11/2026 05/11/2026 Cash 4911 0.001108 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/11/2026 12/11/2026 Cash 11185 0.002533 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/11/2026 25/11/2026 Cash 68082 0.015423 Cash-settled Equity Swap 26/11/2026 26/11/2026 Cash 33918 0.007683 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/11/2026 27/11/2026 Cash 6544 0.001479 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2026 02/12/2026 Cash 211759 0.047959 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/12/2026 03/12/2026 Cash 15552 0.003523 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/12/2026 07/12/2026 Cash 374 0.000084 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/12/2026 10/12/2026 Cash 2780 0.000628 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/12/2026 15/12/2026 Cash 141 0.000031 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/12/2026 17/12/2026 Cash 174810 0.039596 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/12/2026 23/12/2026 Cash 831372 0.188342 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/01/2027 05/01/2027 Cash 230 0.000051 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/01/2027 06/01/2027 Cash 5314 0.001203 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/04/2027 07/04/2027 Cash 523131 0.118501 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/05/2027 04/05/2027 Cash 278487 0.063089 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/05/2027 06/05/2027 Cash 85751 0.019420 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/05/2027 12/05/2027 Cash 821 0.000185 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/06/2027 02/06/2027 Cash 11461 0.002595 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/05/2028 30/05/2028 Cash 14 0.000003 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/06/2029 04/06/2029 Cash 58881 0.013339 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/05/2030 22/05/2030 Cash 9339 0.002114 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/07/2030 02/07/2030 Cash 54929 0.012442 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/07/2035 13/07/2035 Cash 34954 0.007916 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/07/2035 19/07/2035 Cash 102644 0.023253 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/09/2035 28/09/2035 Cash 15197 0.003436 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/10/2035 11/10/2035 Cash 544 0.000123 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/10/2035 18/10/2035 Cash 81187 0.018379 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/10/2035 25/10/2035 Cash 68082 0.015423 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/11/2035 08/11/2035 Cash 56338 0.012758 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/11/2035 09/11/2035 Cash 5314 0.001202 Sub Total 8.B2 22493919 5.095503%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 5.043309 5.259842% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

12-Nov-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA