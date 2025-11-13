Anzeige
WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
13.11.25 | 10:47
9,800 Euro
+1,03 % +0,100
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,7009,80012:37
9,7009,80011:55
PR Newswire
13.11.2025 10:48 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

13 November 2025

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMWC6P49

Issuer Name

MONDI PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

10-Nov-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

12-Nov-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.337415

5.131552

5.468967

24142693

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.200928

4.854851

5.055779

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMWC6P49

1489628

0.337415

Sub Total 8.A

1489628

0.337415%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Depository Receipts

159140

0.036049

Right to recall shares lent out

6

0.000000

Sub Total 8.B1

159146

0.036049%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/11/2025

18/11/2025

Cash

119455

0.027030

Cash-settled Equity Swap

20/11/2025

20/11/2025

Cash

5685

0.001276

Cash-settled Equity Swap

21/11/2025

21/11/2025

Cash

222092

0.050312

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/12/2025

02/12/2025

Cash

74837

0.016949

Cash-settled Equity Swap

16/01/2026

16/01/2026

Cash

31321

0.007095

Cash-settled Equity Swap

20/01/2026

20/01/2026

Cash

809

0.000183

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/02/2026

09/02/2026

Cash

58485

0.013249

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/02/2026

10/02/2026

Cash

200771

0.045481

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/02/2026

11/02/2026

Cash

576930

0.130693

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/03/2026

02/03/2026

Cash

548577

0.124272

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/03/2026

03/03/2026

Cash

122299

0.027699

Cash-settled Equity Swap

06/03/2026

06/03/2026

Cash

68

0.000011

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/03/2026

11/03/2026

Cash

60761

0.013762

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/03/2026

18/03/2026

Cash

14390

0.003253

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/03/2026

23/03/2026

Cash

23000

0.005210

Cash-settled Equity Swap

25/03/2026

25/03/2026

Cash

4711

0.001067

Cash-settled Equity Swap

01/04/2026

01/04/2026

Cash

20393

0.004610

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/04/2026

02/04/2026

Cash

12540

0.002835

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/04/2026

09/04/2026

Cash

23079

0.005228

Cash-settled Equity Swap

15/04/2026

15/04/2026

Cash

364

0.000082

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/04/2026

28/04/2026

Cash

305130

0.069116

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/04/2026

30/04/2026

Cash

49

0.000011

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/05/2026

08/05/2026

Cash

102644

0.023245

Cash-settled Equity Swap

13/05/2026

13/05/2026

Cash

8269

0.001872

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/05/2026

28/05/2026

Cash

22

0.000004

Cash-settled Equity Swap

29/05/2026

29/05/2026

Cash

178658

0.040474

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/06/2026

10/06/2026

Cash

105848

0.023979

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/06/2026

17/06/2026

Cash

11461

0.002595

Cash-settled Equity Swap

24/06/2026

24/06/2026

Cash

5042

0.001141

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/07/2026

08/07/2026

Cash

23996

0.005436

Cash-settled Equity Swap

14/07/2026

14/07/2026

Cash

5708

0.001292

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/08/2026

04/08/2026

Cash

115686

0.026208

Cash-settled Equity Swap

12/08/2026

12/08/2026

Cash

141435

0.032039

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/08/2026

19/08/2026

Cash

20510

0.004626

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/09/2026

02/09/2026

Cash

4571

0.001034

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/09/2026

07/09/2026

Cash

5219140

1.182371

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/09/2026

08/09/2026

Cash

313110

0.070913

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/09/2026

18/09/2026

Cash

184209

0.041722

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/09/2026

23/09/2026

Cash

87290

0.019775

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/10/2026

02/10/2026

Cash

210295

0.047632

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/10/2026

08/10/2026

Cash

2794

0.000630

Cash-settled Equity Swap

15/10/2026

15/10/2026

Cash

66725

0.015101

Cash-settled Equity Swap

16/10/2026

16/10/2026

Cash

199523

0.045201

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/10/2026

30/10/2026

Cash

75

0.000016

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/11/2026

03/11/2026

Cash

10276407

2.327999

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/11/2026

04/11/2026

Cash

30709

0.006953

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/11/2026

05/11/2026

Cash

4911

0.001108

Cash-settled Equity Swap

12/11/2026

12/11/2026

Cash

11185

0.002533

Cash-settled Equity Swap

25/11/2026

25/11/2026

Cash

68082

0.015423

Cash-settled Equity Swap

26/11/2026

26/11/2026

Cash

33918

0.007683

Cash-settled Equity Swap

27/11/2026

27/11/2026

Cash

6544

0.001479

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/12/2026

02/12/2026

Cash

211759

0.047959

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/12/2026

03/12/2026

Cash

15552

0.003523

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/12/2026

07/12/2026

Cash

374

0.000084

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/12/2026

10/12/2026

Cash

2780

0.000628

Cash-settled Equity Swap

15/12/2026

15/12/2026

Cash

141

0.000031

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/12/2026

17/12/2026

Cash

174810

0.039596

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/12/2026

23/12/2026

Cash

831372

0.188342

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/01/2027

05/01/2027

Cash

230

0.000051

Cash-settled Equity Swap

06/01/2027

06/01/2027

Cash

5314

0.001203

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/04/2027

07/04/2027

Cash

523131

0.118501

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/05/2027

04/05/2027

Cash

278487

0.063089

Cash-settled Equity Swap

06/05/2027

06/05/2027

Cash

85751

0.019420

Cash-settled Equity Swap

12/05/2027

12/05/2027

Cash

821

0.000185

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/06/2027

02/06/2027

Cash

11461

0.002595

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/05/2028

30/05/2028

Cash

14

0.000003

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/06/2029

04/06/2029

Cash

58881

0.013339

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/05/2030

22/05/2030

Cash

9339

0.002114

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/07/2030

02/07/2030

Cash

54929

0.012442

Cash-settled Equity Swap

13/07/2035

13/07/2035

Cash

34954

0.007916

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/07/2035

19/07/2035

Cash

102644

0.023253

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/09/2035

28/09/2035

Cash

15197

0.003436

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/10/2035

11/10/2035

Cash

544

0.000123

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/10/2035

18/10/2035

Cash

81187

0.018379

Cash-settled Equity Swap

25/10/2035

25/10/2035

Cash

68082

0.015423

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/11/2035

08/11/2035

Cash

56338

0.012758

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/11/2035

09/11/2035

Cash

5314

0.001202

Sub Total 8.B2

22493919

5.095503%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5.043309

5.259842%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan SE

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

12-Nov-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA


© 2025 PR Newswire
