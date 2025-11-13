Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
JSE share code: MNP
13 November 2025
Notification of Major Interests in Shares
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BMWC6P49
Issuer Name
MONDI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
10-Nov-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
12-Nov-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.337415
5.131552
5.468967
24142693
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.200928
4.854851
5.055779
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BMWC6P49
1489628
0.337415
Sub Total 8.A
1489628
0.337415%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Depository Receipts
159140
0.036049
Right to recall shares lent out
6
0.000000
Sub Total 8.B1
159146
0.036049%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/11/2025
18/11/2025
Cash
119455
0.027030
Cash-settled Equity Swap
20/11/2025
20/11/2025
Cash
5685
0.001276
Cash-settled Equity Swap
21/11/2025
21/11/2025
Cash
222092
|
0.050312
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/12/2025
02/12/2025
Cash
74837
0.016949
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/01/2026
16/01/2026
Cash
31321
0.007095
Cash-settled Equity Swap
20/01/2026
20/01/2026
Cash
809
0.000183
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/02/2026
09/02/2026
Cash
58485
0.013249
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/02/2026
10/02/2026
Cash
200771
0.045481
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/02/2026
11/02/2026
Cash
576930
0.130693
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/03/2026
02/03/2026
Cash
548577
0.124272
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/03/2026
03/03/2026
Cash
122299
0.027699
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/03/2026
06/03/2026
Cash
68
0.000011
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/03/2026
11/03/2026
Cash
60761
0.013762
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/03/2026
18/03/2026
Cash
14390
0.003253
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/03/2026
23/03/2026
Cash
23000
0.005210
Cash-settled Equity Swap
25/03/2026
25/03/2026
Cash
4711
0.001067
Cash-settled Equity Swap
01/04/2026
01/04/2026
Cash
20393
0.004610
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/04/2026
02/04/2026
Cash
12540
0.002835
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/04/2026
09/04/2026
Cash
23079
0.005228
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/04/2026
15/04/2026
Cash
364
0.000082
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/04/2026
28/04/2026
Cash
305130
0.069116
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/04/2026
30/04/2026
Cash
49
0.000011
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/05/2026
08/05/2026
Cash
102644
0.023245
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/05/2026
13/05/2026
Cash
8269
0.001872
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/05/2026
28/05/2026
Cash
22
0.000004
Cash-settled Equity Swap
29/05/2026
29/05/2026
Cash
178658
0.040474
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/06/2026
10/06/2026
Cash
105848
0.023979
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/06/2026
17/06/2026
Cash
11461
0.002595
Cash-settled Equity Swap
24/06/2026
24/06/2026
Cash
5042
0.001141
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/07/2026
08/07/2026
Cash
23996
0.005436
Cash-settled Equity Swap
14/07/2026
14/07/2026
Cash
5708
0.001292
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/08/2026
04/08/2026
Cash
115686
0.026208
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/08/2026
12/08/2026
Cash
141435
0.032039
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/08/2026
19/08/2026
Cash
20510
0.004626
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/09/2026
02/09/2026
Cash
4571
0.001034
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/09/2026
07/09/2026
Cash
5219140
1.182371
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/09/2026
08/09/2026
Cash
313110
0.070913
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/09/2026
18/09/2026
Cash
184209
0.041722
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/09/2026
23/09/2026
Cash
87290
0.019775
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/10/2026
02/10/2026
Cash
210295
0.047632
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/10/2026
08/10/2026
Cash
2794
0.000630
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/10/2026
15/10/2026
Cash
66725
0.015101
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/10/2026
16/10/2026
Cash
199523
0.045201
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/10/2026
30/10/2026
Cash
75
0.000016
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/11/2026
03/11/2026
Cash
10276407
2.327999
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/11/2026
04/11/2026
Cash
30709
0.006953
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/11/2026
05/11/2026
Cash
4911
0.001108
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/11/2026
12/11/2026
Cash
11185
0.002533
Cash-settled Equity Swap
25/11/2026
25/11/2026
Cash
68082
0.015423
Cash-settled Equity Swap
26/11/2026
26/11/2026
Cash
33918
0.007683
Cash-settled Equity Swap
27/11/2026
27/11/2026
Cash
6544
0.001479
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/12/2026
02/12/2026
Cash
211759
0.047959
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/12/2026
03/12/2026
Cash
15552
0.003523
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/12/2026
07/12/2026
Cash
374
0.000084
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/12/2026
10/12/2026
Cash
2780
0.000628
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/12/2026
15/12/2026
Cash
141
0.000031
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/12/2026
17/12/2026
Cash
174810
0.039596
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/12/2026
23/12/2026
Cash
831372
0.188342
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/01/2027
05/01/2027
Cash
230
0.000051
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/01/2027
06/01/2027
Cash
5314
0.001203
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/04/2027
07/04/2027
Cash
523131
0.118501
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/05/2027
04/05/2027
Cash
278487
0.063089
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/05/2027
06/05/2027
Cash
85751
0.019420
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/05/2027
12/05/2027
Cash
821
0.000185
|
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/06/2027
02/06/2027
Cash
11461
0.002595
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/05/2028
30/05/2028
Cash
14
0.000003
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/06/2029
04/06/2029
Cash
58881
0.013339
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/05/2030
22/05/2030
Cash
9339
0.002114
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/07/2030
02/07/2030
Cash
54929
0.012442
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/07/2035
13/07/2035
Cash
34954
0.007916
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/07/2035
19/07/2035
Cash
102644
0.023253
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/09/2035
28/09/2035
Cash
15197
0.003436
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/10/2035
11/10/2035
Cash
544
0.000123
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/10/2035
18/10/2035
Cash
81187
0.018379
Cash-settled Equity Swap
25/10/2035
25/10/2035
Cash
68082
0.015423
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/11/2035
08/11/2035
Cash
56338
0.012758
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/11/2035
09/11/2035
Cash
5314
0.001202
Sub Total 8.B2
22493919
5.095503%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5.043309
5.259842%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan SE
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
12-Nov-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA