

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Thursday.



The euro rose to a 33-year high of 179.69 against the yen, a 2-1/2-year high of 0.8844 against the pound and a 2-week high of 1.1606 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 179.23, 0.8827 and 1.1579, respectively.



The euro edged up to 0.9259 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 0.9246.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro advanced to a 3-day high of 2.0555 and a 2-day high of 1.6250 from early lows of 2.0458 and 1.6217, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 180.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the pound, 1.18 against the greenback, 0.93 against the franc, 2.07 against the kiwi and 1.63 against the loonie.



