Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a leader in Agentic AI-driven cybersecurity and third-party risk intelligence, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Future of Artificial Intelligence Council, established by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

This strategic appointment provides Wisr AI direct access to one of Canada's most influential business policy forums dedicated to shaping the responsible development, deployment, and use of AI across the economy. The Council brings together senior representatives from leading organizations-including Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Cohere-to collaborate on federal AI policy and regulatory priorities.

The Future of Artificial Intelligence Council serves as a national action-oriented forum focused on proactively guiding federal AI policy amid heightened scrutiny and emerging regulation. Its mission is to advance balanced, innovation-friendly frameworks that enable Canadian-led AI innovation, encourage responsible adoption, and ensure that businesses thrive in an increasingly digital economy. Policy priorities include developing technologically neutral, risk and principles-based legislation, ensuring interoperability of global AI frameworks, and promoting Canadian competitiveness in the AI era.

"Wisr AI's inclusion in the Canadian Chamber's Future of Artificial Intelligence Council represents an important milestone in our mission to shape the future of agentic, trustworthy AI in Canada," said Rob Goehring, CEO of Wisr AI. "Our team is deeply committed to developing intelligent systems that strengthen cybersecurity, protect supply chains, and drive economic resilience. This Council gives us a powerful platform to contribute practical, innovation-driven perspectives to national AI policy discussions."

Membership on the Council aligns with Wisr AI's broader strategy to advance Agentic AI frameworks-autonomous, goal-driven systems that can proactively assess, predict, and mitigate risks across complex networks. Through this participation, Wisr AI will collaborate with policymakers, industry peers, and academic institutions to ensure that Canada's AI ecosystem fosters both responsible governance and commercial scale-up opportunities.

As Canada works to position itself as a global leader in ethical and applied AI, Wisr AI's engagement within this Council will help ensure that real-world AI innovation informs public policy-bridging the gap between research, regulation, and deployment in mission-critical sectors such as cybersecurity, defence, and enterprise risk management.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

