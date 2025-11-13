Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) (FSE: J8C) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces receipt of complete drill results for drillholes A25-025 on the Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver project in southern Peru. (Figure 1).

Highlights

Drillhole A25-025 was drilled off platform A25-024 with the aim of extending and infilling mineralization to the southeast. This drillhole intersected a partially leached zone from 2.00m to 92.00m and copper-silver and molybdenum mineralization from 92.00m to the end of the hole at 901.60m. Summary results were as follows: 0.12% CuEq* over 90.00m from 2.00m to 92.00m. 0.47% CuEq* over 809.60m from 92.00m to 901.60m. 0.35% CuEq* over 238.00m from 224.00m to 462.00m 0.58% CuEq* over 439.60m from 462.00m to 901.60m.

The complete set of results for A25-025 are summarized in Table 1 below.

Mr. Gendall, President and CEO, commented: "Drillhole A25-025 was successful in extending and infilling copper, molybdenum and silver mineralization to the southeast. As expected, the mineralized intercepts continued and it is noted that once again the hole bottomed in mineralization. An additional two drillholes, A25-026 and 027 are in progress and will be completed by the end of the month.

"We are on track to update the initial Mineral Resource Estimate and complete the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) by Q1 of 2026." (see the NI 43-101 Technical report under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website).

Aurora Cu-Mo-Ag Project - Summary of Drill Results

Drill hole A25-025 (Figures 2,3 and 4) commenced on August 30 at an inclination of -70 degrees towards 300 degrees (NW) and ended on October 12 at 901.60m. (see Tables 1 & 2 and Figures 2 & 3).

Summary geology is as follows:

0.00 - 2.00m: Overburden.

2.00 - 18.40m: Mineralized hornfels and breccia.

18.40 - 535.00m: Mineralized inter-mineral porphyry.

535.00 - 901.60m: Mineralized early porphyry.

(see Figure 4)

Table 1. Summary of Drill Results for Diamond Drillhole A25-025. All grades are length-weighted averages of samples within the interval reported.

Hole From To Interval1 Description Cu (total) Mo Ag CuEq* ID m m m

% % g/t % A25-025 2.00 92.00 90.00 Mineralized hornfels and porphyry 0.02 0.0158 0.37 0.12

92.00 901.60 809.60 Mineralized inter-mineral porphyry 0.11 0.0723 1.09 0.47 Includes 224.00 462.00 238.00 Mineralized inter-mineral porphyry 0.22 0.0246 1.73 0.35

462.00 901.60 439.60 Mineralized early porphyry 0.04 0.1107 0.55 0.58

Note: *Copper equivalent grades (CuEq*) are for comparative purposes only. Cu, Ag and Mo values are uncut. Core recovery is assumed to be 100% for the entire drilled length of A25-025. The project is at an early stage of exploration and recoveries of Cu 84%, Mo 86%, and Ag 61%, as determined from the NI 43-101 - Aurora Technical Report** are assigned to the CuEq* calculations. Conversion of metals to an equivalent copper grade based on these metal prices is relative to the copper price per unit mass factored by conceptual recoveries for those metals normalized to the conceptualized copper recovery. The metal equivalencies for each metal are added to the copper grade. The formula for this is: CuEq* % = Cu% + (Mo% * (Mo recovery / Cu recovery) * (Mo $ per lb / Cu $ per lb) + (Ag g/t * (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) * (Ag $ per oz/ 31.1034768) / (Cu $ per lb* 22.04623)).

*Copper equivalent calculations use metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb, Mo - US$20/lb and Ag - US$23/oz.

** The Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

1 Intervals are downhole drilled core lengths. Drilling data to date is insufficient to determine true width of mineralization. Cu, Ag and Mo values are uncut.

Table 2: A25-025 Diamond drillhole location, depth, orientation and inclination.

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Inclination ID m m m m Degrees Degrees A25-025 190,276 8,565,405 2657 901.60 300 -70

Co-ordinates are in WGS84 Zone 19S.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

DLP Resources Peru S.A.C, a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc., supervises drilling and carries out sampling of HTW, NTW and BTW core. Logging and sampling are completed at a secured Company facility situated on the project site. Sample intervals are nominally 1m to 3m in length. Drill core is cut in half using a rotary diamond blade saw and samples are sealed on site before transportation to the ALS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by ALS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. ALS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 48 elements using a four-acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis (ME-MS61). In addition, sequential copper analyses are done where secondary copper mineralization is observed and reports, soluble copper using sulphuric acid leach, soluble copper in cyanide leach, residual copper and total copper. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures.

DLP Resources independently monitors quality control and quality assurance ("QA/QC") through a program that includes the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards), blanks and pulp duplicate samples. The company is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data for intervals reported in A25-023 and A25-024.

Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) Update

The PEA study is being conducted by Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") with C.H. Plenge & Cia S.A. ("Plenge") in Lima, Peru doing additional metallurgical tests on four bulk samples taken from the hornfels zone, enriched zone, copper rich zone and molybdenum rich zone at Aurora.

GRE have completed the field review of infrastructure options at Aurora and are currently reviewing the geological model in preparation for further pit optimization studies later in November.

Aurora Project

Aurora Project is an advanced stage porphyry copper-molybdenum exploration project in the Province of Calca, SE Peru (Figure 1). The Aurora Project was previously permitted for drilling in 2015 but was never executed. Thirteen historical drillholes, drilled in 2001 and 2005 totaling 3,900m were drilled over an area of approximately 1000m by 800m, cut significant intervals of copper and molybdenum mineralization. From logging of the only three remaining holes DDA-01, DDA-3A and DDA-3 and data now available, it appears that only three of the thirteen holes tested the enriched copper zone and only one hole drilled deep enough to test the primary copper and molybdenum zone (see DLP Resources Inc. news release of May 18, 2021).

Salient historic drillhole data of the Aurora Project are:

190m @ 0.57% Cu, 0.008% Mo in DDA-1 with a high-grade intercept of 20m @ 1.01% Cu related to a supergene enrichment zone of secondary chalcocite;

142m @ 0.5% Cu, 0.004% Mo in DDA-3;

71.7m @ 0.7% Cu, 0.007% Mo in DDA-3A (see historical Focus Ventures Ltd. news release July 11, 2012); and

One of the historical holes ABC-6 drilled on the edge of the system intersected 78m @ 0.45% Cu and 0.107% Mo.

A review of the historical drilling indicates that the majority of the thirteen holes were drilled in the leached and partially leached zones of the porphyry system. Ten of the thirteen holes never fully tested the oxide and secondary enrichment zone and/or the primary copper zone at depth encountered in DDA-01. Copper-molybdenum mineralization is hosted by quartz-feldspar porphyries intruded into slates-hornfels and pelitic sandstones belonging to the Ordovician (439 - 463 ma) Sandia Formation.

Esperanza Project

DLP will be commencing a 228 line-km Drone magnetic survey on the Esperanza project in mid-November 2025. The purpose of this survey is to assist with the definition of drill targets for an initial drill program in 2026.

In March of 2024, DLP confirmed the discovery of copper on the 100 % owned Esperanza project, Figure 5, with rock samples returning up to 4.71% Cu, 28.8ppm Mo, 3540ppm Zn and 383ppm Co (see DLP Resources Inc. news release dated March 13, 2024 for the full set of geochemical results).

Results for 44 rock samples taken in the initial reconnaissance sampling and mapping of the northwestern part of the project have returned highly anomalous copper, molybdenum, cobalt and zinc in mapped intrusive stocks and polymictic breccias within the overlying volcanics (Figures 6,7, 8 and 9).

Ten of the forty-four rock chip samples returned values between 1.1% Cu and 4.67% (see DLP Resources Inc. new release of March 13, 2024. These samples were taken from outcropping quartz diorite and polymictic breccias with visible copper-oxides, iron oxides and tourmaline in fractures. Rock chip samples with high copper grades included: Sample 1161 - 3.88% Cu, 1.47ppm Mo, 3540ppm Zn and 281ppm Co.

Sample 1162 - 2.84% Cu, 1.75ppm Mo, 2510ppm Zn and 237ppm Co.

Sample 1163 - 3.34% Cu, 1.39ppm Mo, 1905ppm Zn and 238ppm Co.

Sample 1164 - 3.85% Cu, 1.46ppm Mo, 1885ppm Zn and 323ppm Co.

Sample 1165 - 3.17% Cu, 1.26ppm Mo, 1600ppm Zn and 210ppm Co

Sample 1167 - 1.10% Cu, 1.49ppm Mo, 2030ppm Zn and 155ppm Co.

Sample 1171 - 4.67% Cu, 1.76ppm Mo, 3060ppm Zn and 209ppm Co.

Sample 1172 - 4.71% Cu, 1.63ppm Mo, 2030ppm Zn and 383ppm Co.

Sample 1173 - 1.15% Cu, 1.32ppm Mo, 2730ppm Zn and 286ppm Co.

Sample 1174 - 1.45% Cu, 1.28ppm Mo, 1155ppm Zn and 26.4ppm Co.

(see DLP Resources Inc. news release dated March 13, 2024 for the full set of geochemical results).

Figure 1: DLP Project areas in Peru with Aurora and Esperanza Projects Shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/274315_5dcf3ee2c45818d5_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Aurora Project - Plan view showing historic drilling and drilling by DLP in 2022-2023-2024 with current 2025 drilling in progress.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/274315_5dcf3ee2c45818d5_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Aurora Project - Simplified NW-SE section showing DLP drillholes. Mo is on the left, and the Cu is within the drillhole column.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/274315_5dcf3ee2c45818d5_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Aurora Project - Simplified Drill Log for A25-025 (COB: Cover/Overburden, HF: Hornfels, BXMH: Hydrothemal breccia, QEFBP: Quartz-eye-feldspar-biotite porphyry, I, Alteration Phil: Phyllic alteration, Pot_B: Potassic (biotite) and Pot_K Potassic (K-feldspar) alteration.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/274315_5dcf3ee2c45818d5_004full.jpg

Figure 5: DLP 100% owned claim block shown in red with other concession holders.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/274315_5dcf3ee2c45818d5_005full.jpg

Figure 6: Esperanza Project - Simplified geology with areas of rock samples and anomalous geochemistry.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/274315_5dcf3ee2c45818d5_006full.jpg

Figure 7: Secondary copper oxides and molybdenite discovered in outcropping volcanics at Esperanza.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/274315_5dcf3ee2c45818d5_007full.jpg

Figure 8: Esperanza Project - Simplified geology with anomalous Cu in rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/274315_5dcf3ee2c45818d5_008full.jpg

Figure 9: Esperanza Project - Simplified geology with anomalous Mo in rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/274315_5dcf3ee2c45818d5_009full.jpg

Qualified Person

Mr. Gendall, CEO & President of the company is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gendall has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF and on the FSE, trading symbol J8C. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

