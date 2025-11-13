

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has imposed sanctions on 32 individuals and entities based in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, China, Hong Kong, India, Germany, and Ukraine that operate procurement networks supporting Iran's ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle production.



These networks pose a threat to U.S. and allied personnel in the Middle East and to commercial shipping in the Red Sea. As Iran seeks to reconstitute its proliferation-sensitive nuclear capabilities destroyed during the U.S-Israeli attacks, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control is taking action to disrupt the procurement of key components, such as missile propellant precursors, and to prevent those assisting Iran from accessing the U.S. financial system. This marks the Department of the Treasury's second round of nonproliferation sanctions against Iran in support of the September 27 reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran in response to the country's continued non-compliance with its international commitments.



'Across the globe, Iran exploits financial systems to launder funds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, and support its terrorist proxies,' said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley. 'At the direction of President Trump, we are putting maximum pressure on Iran to end its nuclear threat. The United States also expects the international community to fully implement UN snapback sanctions on Iran to cut off its access to the global financial system.'



OFAC is sanctioning a multinational procurement network centered around a three-person venture known as the 'MVM partnership.' Since 2023, the partnership and its network have coordinated the procurement of ballistic missile propellant ingredients - including sodium chlorate, sodium perchlorate and sebacic acid from China on behalf of Parchin Chemical Industries, an element of Iran's Defense Industries Organization that is responsible for the import and export of chemical goods.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News