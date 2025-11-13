

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AVVIY), a British insurance company, on Thursday reported its third-quarter trading update and reaffirmed confidence in its outlook, as strong growth across the group keeps it on track to achieve its 2026 targets a year early.



General insurance premiums rose 12% for the nine-month period to £10 billion. In the Wealth segment, net flows increased to £8.3 billion from £7.7 billion a year earlier, bringing total assets to £224 billion.



For the full year, the company expects group operating profit of around £2.2 billion, equivalent to nearly 55 pence per share.



Direct Line's £100 million cost reduction programme was completed three months ahead of plan. Aviva also raised its cost synergy ambition to £225 million, incremental to the completed £100 million programme, with total costs to achieve expected to be around £350 million.



Aviva also raised its medium-term ambitions with new three-year Group targets. It now expects operating earnings per share to grow at an 11% compound annual rate between 2025 and 2028, while forecasting an IFRS return on equity of about 17% in 2025 and above 20% by 2028.



