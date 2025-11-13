

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuberculosis cases are on a downward trajectory for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.



Between 2023 and 2024, the global rate of people falling ill with TB declined by nearly two per cent, while deaths fell by three per cent, says a new report by the WHO.



'The number of people being tested and treated is increasing, and research is advancing,' said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.



As of last year, over half of the population worldwide is covered by rapid testing, 54 per cent up from 48 per cent in 2023. Additionally, treatment saw a success rate of 88 per cent, according to the report.



Some regions have been more successful than others in reducing the prevalence of TB.



Between 2015 and 2024, the WHO African Region managed to reduce the indecent rate by 28 per cent and deaths from the illness went down by 46 per cent.



The European Region saw a 39 per cent drop in incidence and a 49 per cent reduction in deaths.



However, in 2024, 87 per cent of the global number of people who developed TB was concentrated in 30 countries, where social protection remains highly unequal, the report says.



'Declines in the global burden of TB, and progress in testing, treatment, social protection and research are all welcome news after years of setbacks, but progress is not victory,' said the WHO chief.



'The fact that TB continues to claim over a million lives each year, despite being preventable and curable, is simply unconscionable.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News