

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy has announced that the California Department of Motor Vehicles has admitted to illegally issuing 17,000 non-domiciled Commercial Driver's Licenses to dangerous foreign drivers. Thanks to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's ongoing audit, each of these licenses is being revoked.



'After weeks of claiming they did nothing wrong, Gavin Newsom and California have been caught red-handed. Now that we've exposed their lies, 17,000 illegally issued trucking licenses are being revoked,' said Secretary Duffy. 'This is just the tip of the iceberg. My team will continue to force California to prove they have removed every illegal immigrant from behind the wheel of semitrucks and school buses.'



Notices have been issued to the 17,000 non-domiciled CDL holders that their license no longer meets federal requirements and will expire in 60 days. FMCSA requires California to provide its full audit of all its non-domiciled CDLs so the agency can verify that every illegally issued license has been revoked and that the failures that allowed these licenses to be issued are corrected.



The Department of Transportation said FMCSA's nationwide non-domiciled CDL audit uncovered systemic policy, procedural, and programming errors in California's non-domiciled CDL program which allowed thousands of CDLs to be illegally issued to foreign drivers. The audit also found that more than one in four of the non-domiciled CDL records sampled in California failed to comply with federal regulations. This includes issuing licenses that extended well beyond a foreigner's work permit.



