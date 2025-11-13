Dassault Aviation at the Dubai Airshow

(Saint-Cloud, France, November 13, 2025) - Dassault Aviation is delighted to be participating in the Dubai Airshow from November 17 to 21.

Since 1973 and the Mirage 5, we have been partners with the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, which currently operate a fleet of Mirage 2000-9s and hold an order for 80 Rafales signed in December 2021.

The Rafale is featured in the static display at the show. It will be presented in the flying display by the French Air and Space Force, which operates a Rafale detachment deployed at the Emirati base in Al Dhafra.

At the Dassault Aviation stand, an interactive "Battle Lab" simulator will explain to visitors our vision and developments in the field of collaborative combat.

Two Falcon 6X and Falcon 8X business jets will also be on display:

The Falcon 6X twinjet, which entered service in 2023, offers the largest cabin section of any business jet currently in operation. The exceptional levels of comfort, soundproofing and natural light in the cabin set a new standard in the market. The Falcon 6X has a range of 5,500 nm.





The Falcon 8X trijet, which has a range of almost 6,500 nm, offers a unique combination of efficiency and flexibility in the very long-range aircraft segment.





Many Falcon aircraft are operated in the Middle East, where the reliability, comfort, and performance of our business jets are highly valued. The presence in Dubai of the ExecuJet service center, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, makes it a key link in the Falcon support network.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2024, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.2 billion. The company has 14,600 employees.

