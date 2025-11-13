Introducing the First Fully Managed Solr Service Available in DACH and EU to Protect Data Boundaries With EU-Based Support

SearchStax, Inc., the AI-Powered Search Experience Company, today announced the availability of SearchStax Managed Search for European Union (EU) Data Sovereignty with Google Cloud Data Boundary, expanding its fully managed Apache Solr service to meet German and EU compliance and data security requirements.

Reliable Search for a Regulated Market

German and European customers are under pressure to meet strict data protection laws such as GDPR and the EU Data Act. Enterprises must now prove where data is stored, who can access it, and how systems remain secure. Self-managing Apache Solr search further increases complexity with updates, backups and audits that create operational risk.

SearchStax Managed Search with Google Cloud Data Boundary replaces that overhead with an enterprise-ready Solr service purpose-built for reliability. It delivers built-in automation, compliance and security to give companies full control of search performance and data sovereignty without the day-to-day maintenance burden.

"Europe's digital sovereignty movement demands more than promises it demands action," said Sameer Maggon, CEO of SearchStax. "SearchStax Managed Search Service removes the burden of self-managed Solr infrastructure and delivers the required reliability, on-demand scale, and regulatory compliance customers demand. SearchStax integrates Managed Search with Google Cloud Data Boundary so EU customers can gain a secure, compliant foundation to innovate faster, scale confidently, and compete in a sovereignty-first world."

Sovereignty Without Complexity

Enterprises can deploy and operate Solr entirely within EU regions on Google Cloud Data Boundary through the managed service. The platform provides the guardrails that can meet German and European data protection standards while keeping Solr's flexibility with SLA-backed uptime while including:

Data stays inside EU borders. Solr infrastructure deployed in Google Cloud EU regions under EU jurisdiction.

Solr infrastructure deployed in Google Cloud EU regions under EU jurisdiction. Support remains in-region. Primary support operations can be handled by personnel located in the European Union.

Primary support operations can be handled by personnel located in the European Union. Controls are compliance-ready. Enforce data residency, personnel, and access controls within the EU.

Built for German Enterprises

Across manufacturing, automotive, finance, healthcare and Gen AI, organizations use Solr to power search across product data, service portals, transactions, and clinical content. Many now extend those same Solr search indexes to retrieval-augmented generation, grounding AI assistants in verified enterprise data for compliant, context-aware responses. SearchStax Managed Search with Google Cloud Data Boundary can provide a secure and sovereign foundation for these workloads, ensuring data stays protected, auditable and fully contained within EU borders.

Availability

SearchStax Managed Search for EU Data Sovereignty with Google Cloud Data Boundary is available 13 November 2025 across supported EU regions. Customers can learn more at www.searchstax.com.

About SearchStax

SearchStax, Inc., the Search Experience Company, enables marketers and developers to deliver fast, relevant website search experiences. SearchStax powers search for more than 1,400 customers worldwide. Learn more at www.searchstax.com, and connect with the company on LinkedIn and @SearchStax.

SearchStax and SearchStax Managed Search are trademarks of SearchStax. All other brands and solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

