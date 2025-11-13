

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As American families prepare for holiday shopping, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has urged shoppers to avoid purchasing counterfeit products, which may cause harm to consumers, their families, businesses, and the nation's economy.



'CBP is on the front line of stopping illicit goods from entering the country,' said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino, of CBP's Office of Field Operations. 'It is crucial that shoppers understand that buying cheap, inauthentic goods is not victimless. It can cause harm to those you care about because of toxic materials and can even fund criminal activities.'



Illegitimate sales are some of the most profitable transnational crimes. Counterfeiters sell inauthentic versions of popular products in response to trends, often through online sources, which adversely impacts legitimate U.S. businesses. These items, including fake medications, perfumes, and cosmetics; children's toys and costumes; fashion, jewelry, and luxury products; and unsafe electronics and automotive parts, can pose serious health and safety risks to American consumers.



CBP said it seized nearly 79 million counterfeit items with a combined Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price value of more than $7.3 billion in fiscal year 2025, had these items been genuine. Counterfeit clothing, consumer electronics, toys, and medications were among the top seized items.



