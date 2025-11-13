

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.313 billion, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $460 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.151 billion or $1.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $22.464 billion from $22.574 billion last year.



The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.313 Bln. vs. $460 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $22.464 Bln vs. $22.574 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News