ABB Electrification: ABB expands power technology partnership with Applied Digital for AI-ready data centers

ABB will supply its cutting-edge medium voltage power technology for a second Applied Digital AI Factory campus

Partnership is introducing innovative new power architecture for large-scale, AI-ready data centers

300 MW expansion at the Polaris Forge 2 Campus in North Dakota, US demonstrates speed and scalability of ABB's global solutions



ABB has expanded its partnership with Applied Digital, a builder and operator of high-performance data centers, to supply power infrastructure for the company's second AI Factory campus in North Dakota, United States. The collaboration is delivering a new medium voltage electrical infrastructure for large-scale data centers, capable of handling the rapidly growing power needs of artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. As part of this long-term partnership, this second order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2025. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Applied Digital's new Polaris Forge 2 campus near Harwood, North Dakota covers 300 MW of AI data centers, phased across two buildings scheduled to come online in 2026 and 2027, with the campus being designed for future expansion. Through this collaboration, ABB will deliver low and medium-voltage electrical architecture for one of the most advanced AI Factory campuses in the world with best-in-class efficiency and a projected industry-leading low PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness).

"Our partnership with ABB reflects Applied Digital's commitment to redefining what is possible in data center scale and performance," said Todd Gale, Chief Development Officer, Applied Digital. "Polaris Forge 2 represents the next evolution of our AI Factory model - beginning with two 150-megawatt buildings with the ability to scale - solidifying our position as a leader in delivering high-performance, energy-efficient AI infrastructure."

"As AI reshapes data centers, ABB is working with leading digital infrastructure innovators to introduce a new generation of advanced power system solutions," said ABB Smart Power President Massimiliano Cifalitti. "The medium voltage architecture developed with Applied Digital is a big step forward for large-scale AI facilities. Working together closely from the start enabled both teams to identify opportunities to drive higher efficiency, performance and reliability, along with lower costs and faster time to market."

Applied Digital recently reportedthat the initial 200 MW of capacity at its new Polaris Forge 2 campus will be leased to a US based Hyperscaler. ABB's partnership was first announcedin June 2025, supporting the design and development of Applied Digital's first 400 MW AI Factory campus, Polaris Forge 1, at Ellendale, North Dakota. Both campuses use ABB's innovative HiPerGuardmedium voltage Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) technology and advanced medium voltage switchgear. Moving a data center's power architecture from low voltage to medium voltage using HiPerGuard improves power density and energy efficiency. It also allows data centers to scale in larger 25 MW blocks, reducing cabling, and improving reliability.

