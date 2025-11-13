Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Fortinova Fastigheter AB (publ), company registration number 556826-6943, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Fortinova Fastigheter AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the B-shares are met, first day of trading is expected to November 19, 2025. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

As per today's date the company has a total of 51,335,140 shares of which 2,750,000 A-shares and 48,585,140 B-shares.

Short Name: FNOVA B ISIN Code: SE0014608915 Order book id: 209273 Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 48,585,140 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Small Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 35 - Real Estate Supersector code: 3510 - Real Estate

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.