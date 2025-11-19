Stockholm, 19 November 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Fortinova AB (ticker name: FNOVA B) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company was listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in November 2020. Fortinova is the 35th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2025, and the 146th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Markets to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years.

Fortinova is an expansive real estate company based in Varberg whose business concept since its inception in 2010 has consisted of acquiring, developing and managing primarily residential properties with documented positive cash flows. The group aims to generate positive returns over time, regardless of market developments. Fortinova has a geographical focus on growth municipalities in western Sweden that are considered to have a good growth profile and are attractive places to live, work and reside.

"Our listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is both a milestone and a logical next step for Fortinova. It confirms the stability and long-term approach we have built over time. Our focus remains on sustainable value growth, supported by a solid occupancy rate and a well-established geographical strategy centered on growing municipalities in western Sweden. Equally important is our local presence and the entrepreneurial drive that has brought us to where we stand today. After valuable years on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, the main market's established structure and visibility provide even stronger conditions for us to continue our growth and strengthen our position," says Anders Johansson, CEO of Fortinova.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fortinova to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market and celebrate this important milestone together. This achievement reflects Fortinova's strong position in Swedish real estate, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth within Nasdaq Stockholm's robust capital markets," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors

+46 73 449 78 12

erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com