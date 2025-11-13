WindowMaster International A/S: Decisions of Extraordinary General Meeting in WindowMaster International A/S

Company announcement no. 065 - 2025

Today, 13 November 2025, 11:00 am (CET), WindowMaster International A/S held an extraordinary general meeting, which took place at the company's registered address, Skelstedet 13, 2950 Vedbæk.

All proposals put forward by the Board of Directors were adopted by the general meeting, implying the following decisions:

Agenda item 1: Proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to issue warrants The shareholders approved the Board of Directors' proposal to authorize the Board of Directors until and including 1 November 2030 to, at one or more times, issue up to a total of 1,473,800 warrants, to members of the Company's or a subsidiary's executive management, as well as key employees of the Company and its subsidiaries, with the right to subscribe to the same number of shares in the company, and to amend the Company's articles of association accordingly. Agenda item 2: Proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to increase the share capital without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders The shareholders approved the Board of Directors' proposal to authorize the Board of Directors until and including the 1 November 2030 to increase the share capital of the Company by one or more issues of a total nominal sum of up to DKK 1,473,800 against payment in cash, by contribution in kind or conversion of debt without pre-emptive rights for the Company's existing shareholders, and to amend the Company's articles of association accordingly. Agenda item 3: Proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to acquire own shares The shareholders approved the Board of Directors' proposal to authorize the Board of Directors until and including 1 November 2030 to acquire shares in the Company on one or more occasions of up to aggregately 10% of the Company's share capital in accordance with applicable rules against payment of not less than DKK 1 and not more than the market value at the time of acquisition, and to amend the Company's articles of association accordingly. Agenda item 4: Proposal to increase the share capital by way of cash contribution without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders The shareholders approved the Board of Directors' proposal to increase the Company's share capital by nominally DKK 97 for purposes of rightsizing the number of shares to the share split pursuant to agenda item 5, ensuring that the Company's share capital can be divided by 100, and to amend the Company's articles of association accordingly. Agenda item 5: Proposal to change the nominal value of the Company's shares The shareholders approved the Board of Directors' proposal to change the nominal value of the Company's shares from DKK 1 and any multiple thereof to DKK 100 and any multiple thereof.

