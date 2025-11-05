WindowMaster International A/S: WindowMaster International A/S wins contract for 15 listed apartments in Oslo, Norway

Investor news no. 063 - 2025

WindowMaster has won a contract to provide and install the NV Embedded solution in 15 listed apartments in Oslo, Norway. These apartments are the first in Norway to feature app-based natural ventilation systems, marking this project as a significant milestone for WindowMaster.



The project represents a shift in how we approach ventilation in residential buildings, as such systems have traditionally been used primarily in office spaces, schools, and kindergartens. WindowMaster demonstrates how natural and hybrid ventilation can now also be implemented in private homes. The solution will enable users of the apartments to control the temperature and CO2 level using WindowMaster control panels, achieving an optimal indoor climate.



The project further showcases how WindowMaster's solutions are ideal for use in listed buildings, as they facilitate gentle refurbishment, marking an essential step towards smarter, more sustainable, and user-friendly living spaces - the ventilation system of the future.



The project is expected to be completed in the summer 2026.

