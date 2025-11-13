Westpay AB: Westpay launches Phoenix - Smarter device management for the next generation of payments

Westpay AB ("Westpay"), a leading Nordic provider of secure and innovative payment solutions, today announces the launch of Phoenix - a cloud-based platform that simplifies and automates the management of deployed payment terminals. The release marks another important step in Westpay's SaaS transformation, further increasing the company's base of recurring revenues.

Phoenix is a cloud-based resource management solution, enabling merchants and partners to manage their payment device fleets more efficiently than ever before. By centralizing control, updates, and insights they can reduce operational overhead by up to 80% while improving reliability, compliance, and uptime across all payment terminals.

Originally developed for internal use, Phoenix has been an integral part of Westpay's own operations since 2024. Following extensive testing and optimization, the platform is now being rolled out to customers and partners across the Nordic region.

"Phoenix represents the next step in our SaaS transformation. It combines automation, insights, and control in one unified platform - helping merchants save time, reduce costs, and keep every device fully up to date"" says Patric Nilsson, CPO at Westpay. "Because we own and develop the entire platform ourselves, we can continuously add new functionality and adapt faster than anyone else."

Phoenix strengthens Westpay's SaaS-driven offering by adding a new layer of automation, security, and scalability. It also reinforces the company's position as one of the few payment providers fully controlling its own technology stack - independent of third parties.

With Phoenix, Westpay continues to deliver on its promise of independence, resilience, and readiness - shaping the future of connected commerce.

Secure. Swedish. Ready.

