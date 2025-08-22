Westpay AB: Westpay AB publishes Interim Report for Q2 2025: Accelerating growth and profitability through the SaaS transformation

Westpay's second quarter of 2025 marks another period of strong progress - both financially and strategically. We continue to benefit from a growing base of recurring revenues, new customer wins, and an expanded partner network, while delivering innovative products that keep us at the forefront of the payments industry.

Significant achievements include:

•Strong growth & improved profitability - Net sales +20%, EBITDA +475 %, and positive net earnings

•Recurring revenue strengthening visibility and predictability - ARR +20%, recurring revenues 70% of sales:

•Innovation leadership - Launch of SoftPOS (Android-based payments), C20 terminal (first fully EU Accessibility Act compliant), and a new next-gen transaction infrastructure delivering 300% faster processing

•Financial resilience strengthened - Successful directed share issue with participation from management, BoD and major shareholders

•Strategic momentum underpin future scalability - Appointment of new Chief Product Officer, expanded partner network, and strong demand for Westpay's acquirer-independent model

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

The second quarter 2025 (the second quarter 2024)

· Net sales totalled MSEK 17,8 (14,8), a change of MSEK +3,0 / +20 %

· EBITDA was MSEK 2,6 (-0,7), a change of MSEK +3,3

· EBIT was MSEK 0,2 (-2,1), a change of MSEK +2,3

· Net earnings were MSEK 0,0 (-2,9), a change of MSEK +2,9

· Net earnings per share amounted to SEK 0,00 (-0,04), a change of SEK +0,04

· ARR amounted to MSEK 49,7 (41,3), a change of MSEK +8,4 / + 20 %

· Recurring revenues made up 70% (70) of net sales

January-June 2025 (January-June 2024)

· Net sales totalled MSEK 35,6 (30,9), a change of MSEK +4,7 / +15 %

· EBITDA was MSEK 5,4 (1,1), a change of MSEK +4,3 / 391 %

· EBIT was MSEK 0,5 (-3,4), a change of MSEK +3,9

· Net earnings were MSEK 0,8 (-5,0), a change of MSEK +5,8

· Net earnings per share amounted to SEK 0,01 (-0,07), a change of SEK +0,08

· ARR amounted to MSEK 49,7 (41,3), a change of MSEK +8,4 / + 20 %

· Recurring revenues made up 68% (65) of net sales



