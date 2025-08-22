Anzeige
Freitag, 22.08.2025
Übernahme-Kracher: Diese Übernahme eröffnet völlig neue Wachstumschancen im Krypto-Sektor
WKN: A0X94E | ISIN: SE0002169292
Westpay AB: Westpay AB publishes Interim Report for Q2 2025: Accelerating growth and profitability through the SaaS transformation

Westpay's second quarter of 2025 marks another period of strong progress - both financially and strategically. We continue to benefit from a growing base of recurring revenues, new customer wins, and an expanded partner network, while delivering innovative products that keep us at the forefront of the payments industry.

Significant achievements include:
Strong growth & improved profitability - Net sales +20%, EBITDA +475 %, and positive net earnings
Recurring revenue strengthening visibility and predictability - ARR +20%, recurring revenues 70% of sales:
Innovation leadership - Launch of SoftPOS (Android-based payments), C20 terminal (first fully EU Accessibility Act compliant), and a new next-gen transaction infrastructure delivering 300% faster processing
Financial resilience strengthened - Successful directed share issue with participation from management, BoD and major shareholders
Strategic momentum underpin future scalability - Appointment of new Chief Product Officer, expanded partner network, and strong demand for Westpay's acquirer-independent model

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

The second quarter 2025 (the second quarter 2024)
· Net sales totalled MSEK 17,8 (14,8), a change of MSEK +3,0 / +20 %
· EBITDA was MSEK 2,6 (-0,7), a change of MSEK +3,3
· EBIT was MSEK 0,2 (-2,1), a change of MSEK +2,3
· Net earnings were MSEK 0,0 (-2,9), a change of MSEK +2,9
· Net earnings per share amounted to SEK 0,00 (-0,04), a change of SEK +0,04
· ARR amounted to MSEK 49,7 (41,3), a change of MSEK +8,4 / + 20 %
· Recurring revenues made up 70% (70) of net sales

January-June 2025 (January-June 2024)
· Net sales totalled MSEK 35,6 (30,9), a change of MSEK +4,7 / +15 %
· EBITDA was MSEK 5,4 (1,1), a change of MSEK +4,3 / 391 %
· EBIT was MSEK 0,5 (-3,4), a change of MSEK +3,9
· Net earnings were MSEK 0,8 (-5,0), a change of MSEK +5,8
· Net earnings per share amounted to SEK 0,01 (-0,07), a change of SEK +0,08
· ARR amounted to MSEK 49,7 (41,3), a change of MSEK +8,4 / + 20 %
· Recurring revenues made up 68% (65) of net sales

For additional information, please contact:
Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Westpay AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-22 07:00 CEST.

About Westpay
Westpay is a full-service Fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Learn more at: westpay.se

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
