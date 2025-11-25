Westpay AB: Westpay strengthens financial position - signs new SEK 12 million business loan with DBT Capital AB

Westpay AB ("Westpay"), a leading Nordic provider of secure and innovative payment solutions, today announces that the company has entered into a new financing agreement with DBT Capital AB ("DBT"). The facility strengthens Westpay's liquidity, improves financial flexibility, and supports the continued execution of the company's long-term growth strategy.

The financing supports Westpay's broader efforts to reinforce its financial foundation - a development clearly reflected in the company's financial performance. During 2025, Westpay's equity ratio increased to 33% (17), net debt decreased by 20%, and recurring revenues reached 69% of total sales. The company continues to demonstrate sustained growth, expanding profitability, and predictable revenue through its SaaS-based business model.

"This new financing agreement further strengthens our financial position as we enter 2026," says Pernilla Ullsten, CFO at Westpay. "DBT's solution gives us the flexibility we need to continue investing in product innovation, partner growth, and our SaaS transformation - without materially increasing net debt."

The agreement increases Westpay's available liquidity by SEK 6 million, bringing the total loan facility to SEK 12 million. The loan has a maturity of 48 months and includes a six-month amortization-free period, enhancing cash flow and operational resilience during 2026. The loan will partly be used to refinance the current SEK 6,2 million loan from Aros Capital. The facility includes a financial covenant based on Cash EBITDA and the interest rate is deemed to be at market terms.

With the new facility, Westpay gains additional room to manoeuvre while maintaining capital discipline. The increased long-term liquidity will partly offset the company's use of short-term financing, resulting in a more resilient and balanced capital structure.

This initiative position Westpay for long-term, profitable growth with high predictability.

Secure. Swedish. Ready.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se



Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Westpay AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-25 08:57 CET.

