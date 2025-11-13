ESGold Corporation: AI Enhanced 3D Model Defines a Potential District Scale Gold and Silver System at ESGold's Montauban Project

This article has been disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. and may include paid advertising.

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the partial completion and interpretation of a comprehensive three-dimensional geological model of its flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec.

The model, developed by Geomatic World Inc., consolidates over half a century of geological data, drilling records, and mine plans into a single, modern three-dimensional (3D) representation. The results partially demonstrate that mineralization at Montauban may follow a mineralized system that may look like volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system with consistent gold, silver, zinc, and lead enrichment-sharing certain key geological features with globally recognized deposits such as Broken Hill (Australia) and Millenbach (Noranda, Québec) although the deposit is not of the same age nor geological context than any of those deposits.

Watch the 3D Model in Action

A new video showcasing ESGold's 3D geological model of the Montauban Project can be viewed here:

https://youtu.be/0NJNVnVQnuM

Gordon Robb, CEO and Director of ESGold commented, "The Montauban model is the most significant technical milestone in the project's modern history. What was once seen as a series of small, isolated deposits now seems to emerge as a continuous, multilayered mineral system with dimensions not previously recognized at Montauban."

Mr. Robb added: "The continuity of mineralized horizons, structural alignment, and metamorphic overprint identified in this model provide the geological backbone to explore Montauban as a true district. With our cash-flow-ready tailings operation and construction well advanced, we're uniquely positioned to self-fund exploration across the property and accelerate discovery without excessive dilution."

Key Geological Highlights from the 3D Model

Continuous, Stacked Mineralized Zones:

The model defines multiple gold- and silver-rich sulphide horizons extending beyond historical mine workings, aligned with regional fault structures that remain open along strike and at depth. Structural Coherence and Scale:

Mineralized lenses follow predictable structural trends and fold geometries, indicating a large-scale, multi-horizon VMS system typical of mature mining camps such as Noranda and Broken Hill. Broken Hill and Millenbach Analogues:

Montauban exhibits similar geological architecture-metamorphosed VMS mineralization, strong structural repetition, and gold-silver enrichment-placing it within the same family of deposit types capable of hosting significant tonnages, however the Company acknowledges there is no assurance of same or even similar results to those analogous deposits. Digital Integration of Tailings and Hard Rock:

The 3D model integrates both mineralized zones and historical tailings volumes, giving ESGold a full "digital twin" of the property. This dual focus supports near-term reprocessing cash flow and long-term exploration upside. Additional technical data from the historical underground polymetallic zone is still being digitized, a process now underway that will further enhance the model once complete.





Camp-Scale Potential Emerging:

The data suggest Montauban may represent the central node of a broader polymetallic corridor, with potential for additional pods or lenses extending well beyond known zones.



Next Steps for the Project

Proceed with Property-Wide ANT Survey:

ESGold will expand its existing ANT passive seismic program across the entire Montauban property to map deeper structures, potential feeder systems, and additional mineralized pods.





ESGold will expand its existing ANT passive seismic program across the entire Montauban property to map deeper structures, potential feeder systems, and additional mineralized pods. Digitize and Incorporate Historical Mine Records:

Historical mine plans, underground workings, and regional geological data will be merged into the 3D model to enhance resource continuity and target prioritization.





Historical mine plans, underground workings, and regional geological data will be merged into the 3D model to enhance resource continuity and target prioritization. Develop a Systematic Exploration and Drilling Program:

A comprehensive exploration roadmap will be finalized to include systematic step-out and infill drilling near the deposit along major structural corridors identified in the model as well as an exploratory program further from the known zones.





A comprehensive exploration roadmap will be finalized to include systematic step-out and infill drilling near the deposit along major structural corridors identified in the model as well as an exploratory program further from the known zones. Initiate Drill Permitting Process:

ESGold will begin the application process to secure all necessary permits for its next phase of exploration drilling.





ESGold will begin the application process to secure all necessary permits for its next phase of exploration drilling. Self-Funded Discovery Model:

With construction of the Montauban mill building complete and the Company now advancing sourcing and procurement of the Merrill-Crowe processing circuit, ESGold's near-term cash flow from tailings reprocessing has the ability to finance exploration internally, minimizing dilution while maximizing discovery leverage.

A Vision for Growth

Montauban now stands as a fully permitted project with mill building construction complete and processing circuit procurement underway, supported by a geological framework of district scale potential. The combination of near-term production readiness and multipod exploration upside uniquely positions ESGold among emerging producers in Québec, a province globally recognized for its mining stability, infrastructure, and access to clean energy.

Why This Matters to Investors

The new 3D model demonstrates that Montauban is not just a reclamation or redevelopment story-it is the nucleus of a potentially much larger gold, silver, and base-metal district.

By continuing confirming geological similarities to world-class systems like Broken Hill and Millenbach, ESGold has established a foundation for multi-year, multi-target exploration across a structurally controlled corridor that remains vastly underexplored.

With a fully funded production path, robust economics, and an emerging exploration blueprint, ESGold offers investors the rare combination of near-term cash flow, low capital risk, and large-scale discovery potential-all within one of the safest mining jurisdictions in the world, being Quebec.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by André Gauthier, P.Geo., a Director of ESGold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling described herein was conducted for due-diligence screening; independent verification, QA/QC, and systematic work remain outstanding. No mineral resources or reserves are declared.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. ESGold is also advancing a joint venture in Colombia, validating one of South America's most prolific gold regions for tailings reprocessing and systematic exploration. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Stay connected by following us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and joining our Telegram channel.

For further information or to connect directly, please reach out to Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold Corp. at gordon@esgold.com or call 250-217-2321.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

ESGold Corp.

Paul Mastantuono

Chairman & COO

info@esgold.com

+1-888-370-1059

