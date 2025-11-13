Experian has once again been recognised by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as one of the World's Best Workplaces 2025, marking its second consecutive year on this prestigious global list. This honor places Experian among the top 25 companies worldwide celebrated for exceptional workplace culture, inclusivity, and employee experience.

These 25 global leaders were selected from organizations that participated in Great Place to Work's employee survey process, with over 9 million responses representing more than 25 million employees worldwide. To be considered for the list, companies must have 5,000 or more global employees, be identified as outstanding global employers with recognition on at least five Best Workplaces Lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia in 2024 or early 2025.

"This award recognizes our people-first culture and our commitment to creating an environment where everyone can thrive," said Brian Cassin, Experian Chief Executive Officer. "We're proud to be part of a global community of organizations that prioritize belonging, innovation, and growth."

A Culture of Belonging, Excellence and Innovation

Experian has a long-standing commitment to developing a culture where people are put first. From day one, Experian employees are welcomed into a collaborative and diverse community. Through active Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), inclusive learning resources, and global engagement initiatives, the company ensures that everyone is heard, valued, and can learn and progress.

Experian's workplace culture continues to earn accolades, including top scores in both the Disability Equality Index and Corporate Equality Index, as well as the Outie Award for Workplace Excellence and Belonging. The Everest Group, Fortune and Forbes have named Experian a top employer for technology Additionally, the IDC FinTech Rankings placed Experian in the top 10 global technology providers for the fourth consecutive year. These honors reflect the company's dedication to fostering an inclusive environment where employees feel respected, empowered, and able to bring their whole selves to work.

Empowering Career Growth

Experian's commitment to learning and career development leverages AI and technology to create innovative flagship programs and tools that help employees take charge of their professional journeys. Recent examples are Nadia, an award winning virtual AI coach, available to all Experian employees, helping them manage their performance and careers. Global Careers Week offers employees access to tools, workshops, and mentorship; and the newly launched NextGen Forum a global leadership development initiative cultivates future leaders through international rotations, innovation sprints, and mentorship from senior executives.

Why This Recognition Matters

Being named one of the World's Best Workplaces helps Experian:

Benchmark against the best to continuously improve its employee experience.

Attract top talent who share its values and ambition.

Strengthen customer trust by demonstrating its commitment to people and purpose.

Expand business opportunities through a culture that powers innovation and impact.

Looking Ahead

Experian's journey doesn't stop here. With bold ambitions to lead in innovation and technology, the company is embracing AI, enhancing its digital workplace, and continuing to listen to employee feedback to shape the future of work.

"This achievement belongs to every Experian team member," said Jacky Simmonds, Experian's Chief People Officer. "Together, we've built something truly special, and we're committed to being even better."

