Sapiens International Corporation: Sapiens Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Summary Results for Third Quarter 2025 (USD in millions, except per share data)



GAAP




Non-GAAP





Q3 2025

Q3 2024



% Change

Q3 2025

Q3 2024

% Change

Revenue


$

152.3



$

137.0




11.2

%


$

152.3



$

137.0




11.2

%

Gross Profit


$

67.3



$

60.3




11.6

%


$

70.7



$

62.8




12.5

%

Gross Margin



44.2

%



44.0

%



20 bps




46.4

%



45.8

%



60 bps

Operating Income


$

17.8



$

21.7




-18.3

%


$

25.5



$

25.1




1.5

%

Operating Margin



11.7

%



15.9

%



-420 bps




16.7

%



18.3

%



-160 bps


Net Income (*)


$

14.3



$

18.3




-22.0

%


$

20.5



$

21.1




-2.7

%

Diluted EPS


$

0.25



$

0.33




-24.2

%


$

0.36



$

0.37




-2.7

%

(*)

Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, "In the third quarter of 2025, we continued to execute on our strategic priorities, securing new deals and strengthening customer relationships globally. Revenue increased by 11.2% year-over-year, reaching $152 million for the quarter. All our top geographic markets grew in the quarter, led by double digit expansion in North America and Rest of the World, reflecting broad-based demand and the successful execution of our strategic initiatives. Our annualized recurring revenue (ARR) totaled $220 million, reflecting a 26.7% year-over-year increase, of which 17.5% is organic and 9.2% contributed from the recent acquisitions. Sapiens's non-GAAP operating profit totaled $25 million in the quarter, reflecting a 16.7% operating margin.

Our insurance platform empowers insurers to accelerate digital transformation, achieve sustainable growth, and operational efficiency, fueled by the continued adoption of AI-driven innovation. We remain committed to advancing our platform, accelerating cloud adoption, and expanding our global footprint, all of which will serve as catalysts for continued success. Our continued success in both new customer acquisition and account expansion across North America and EMEA underscores the strategic value of our platform for insurers accelerating digital transformation."

Following Sapiens' announcement on August 12, 2025, that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Advent, a leading global private equity investor, for $43.50 per common share in cash, valuing Sapiens at approximately $2.5 billion, Sapiens will forgo a Q3 2025 Earnings Call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, ARR, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as the annualized value of our revenue from customer subscriptions, term licenses, maintenance, application maintenance, and cloud solutions, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. The ARR run rate is equal to the product of (i) the sum of these revenues in our most recently completed fiscal quarter, multiplied by (ii) four.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. We help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative SaaS offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success.

Investor and Media Contact

Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah
Chief Marketing Officer and Head of
Investor Relations, Sapiens
[email protected]
+1 917-533-4782

Investor Contacts

Brett Maas
Managing Partner, Hayden IR
+1 646-536-7331
[email protected]

Kimberly Rogers
Managing Director, Hayden IR
+1 541-904-5075
[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein and therein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; the global macroeconomic environment, including headwinds caused by inflation, relatively high interest rates, potentially unfavorable currency exchange rate movements, and uncertain economic conditions, and their impact on our revenues, profitability and cash flows; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the coronavirus epidemic, and fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company.

While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, to be filed in the near future, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)










Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30,

September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)












Revenue



152,319




137,025



430,026




408,074


Cost of revenue



85,010




76,729



240,166




230,114


















Gross profit



67,309




60,296



189,860




177,960


















Operating expenses:
















Research and development, net



21,182




16,449



56,291




49,779


Selling, marketing, general and administrative



28,367




22,101



77,816




64,030


Total operating expenses



49,549




38,550



134,107




113,809


















Operating income



17,760




21,746



55,753




64,151


















Financial and other (income) expenses, net



(239)




(913



(2,839)




(3,114)


Taxes on income



3,621




4,324



11,794




12,812


















Net income



14,378




18,335



46,798




54,453


















Attributable to non-controlling interest



78




-



330




141


















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders



14,300




18,335



46,468




54,312


















Basic earnings per share



0.26




0.33



0.83




0.97


















Diluted earnings per share



0.25




0.33



0.83




0.97


















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)



55,927




55,854



55,954




55,799


















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)



56,432




56,308



56,222




56,151


SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)











Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30,

September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)













GAAP revenue



152,319




137,025




430,026




408,074


Non-GAAP revenue



152,319




137,025




430,026




408,074



















GAAP gross profit



67,309




60,296




189,860




177,960


Amortization of capitalized software



1,728




1,470




4,914




4,584


Amortization of other intangible assets



1,651




1,043




3,747




3,630


Non-GAAP gross profit



70,688




62,809




198,521




186,174



















GAAP operating income



17,760




21,746




55,753




64,151


Gross profit adjustments



3,379




2,513




8,661




8,214


Capitalization of software development



(1,715)




(1,834)




(5,445)




(5,374)


Amortization of other intangible assets



2,412




1,276




6,066




3,732


Stock-based compensation



861




646




2,553




2,229


Costs related to Sapiens acquisition by Advent



2,324




-




2,324




-


Acquisition-related costs *)



453




754




3,196




1,248


Non-GAAP operating income



25,474




25,101




73,108




74,200



















GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders



14,300




18,335




46,468




54,312


Operating income adjustments



7,714




3,355




17,355




10,049


Taxes on income



(1,494)




(599)




(3,319)




(1,808)


Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders



20,520




21,091




60,504




62,553


(*)

Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
U.S. dollars in thousands











Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30,

September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024













GAAP operating profit

17,760


21,746


55,753


64,151

















Non-GAAP adjustments:















Amortization of capitalized software



1,728




1,470




4,914




4,584


Amortization of other intangible assets



4,063




2,319




9,813




7,362


Capitalization of software development



(1,715)




(1,834)




(5,445)




(5,374)


Stock-based compensation



861




646




2,553




2,229


Costs related to Sapiens acquisition by Advent



2,324




-




2,324




-


Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related

costs



453




754




3,196




1,248



















Non-GAAP operating profit

25,474


25,101


73,108


74,200

















Depreciation



1,059




1,288




3,088




3,480



















Adjusted EBITDA

26,533


26,389


76,196


77,680

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)




















Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024
















Revenues



152,319




141,602




136,105




134,305




137,025


Gross profit



70,688




64,838




62,995




62,692




62,809


Operating income



25,474




23,077




24,557




24,468




25,101


Adjusted EBITDA



26,533




24,141




25,529




25,359




26,389


Net income to Sapiens' shareholders



20,520




19,305




20,679




20,710




21,091























Diluted earnings per share



0.36




0.34




0.37




0.37




0.37


Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR")

U.S. dollars in thousands






Three months ended


September 30,


2025

2024

Annual Recurring Revenue

219,715




173,414











Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown
U.S. dollars in thousands





























Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024
















North America



64,291




59,782




56,871




56,753




55,755


Europe



71,817




70,095




67,480




65,624




69,281


Rest of the World



16,211




11,725




11,754




11,928




11,989























Total

152,319


141,602


136,105


134,305


137,025

Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands
















Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30,

September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024













Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)



119,799




100,707




337,715




292,992


Pre-production implementation services (**)



32,520




36,318




92,311




115,082



















Total Revenues

152,319


137,025


430,026


408,074


Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30,

September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024













Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)



64,303




53,809




182,234




156,386


Pre-production implementation services (**)



6,385




9,000




16,287




29,788



















Total Gross profit

70,688


62,809


198,521


186,174


Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30,

September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024













Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)



53.7

%



53.4

%



54.0

%



53.4

%

Pre-production implementation services (**)



19.6

%



24.8

%



17.6

%



25.9

%


















Gross Margin

46.4

%

45.8

%

46.2

%

45.6

%

(*)

Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly subscription, term license, maintenance, application maintenance, cloud solutions and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.


(**)

Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands


































Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024
















Cash-flow from operating activities



10,643




1,873




25,353




42,109




13,083


Increase in capitalized software development

costs



(1,715)




(1,788)




(1,942)




(1,759)




(1,834)


Capital expenditures



(431)




(1,003)




(366)




(419)




(1,125)


Free cash-flow

8,497




(918)




23,045




39,931




10,124























Cash payment related to Sapiens acquisition by

Advent



165




-




-




-




-


Cash payments attributed to acquisition-

related costs(*) (**)



803




626




-




1,238




124























Adjusted free cash-flow

9,465


(292)


23,045


41,169


10,248

(*)

Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**)

Acquisition-related payments pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

U.S. dollars in thousands














September 30,

December 31,


2025

2024


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

ASSETS












CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents



82,200




163,690


Short-term bank deposit



-




52,500


Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables



138,189




99,603


Other receivables and prepaid expenses



31,363




19,350


Total current assets



251,752




335,143











LONG-TERM ASSETS







Property and equipment, net



10,268




10,656


Severance pay fund



2,621




3,208


Goodwill and intangible assets, net



430,900




302,472


Operating lease right-of-use assets



21,201




20,746


Other long-term assets



26,948




19,486


Total long-term assets



491,938




356,568











TOTAL ASSETS

743,690


691,711









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
















CURRENT LIABILITIES







Trade payables



13,218




8,414


Current maturities of Series B Debentures



19,808




19,796


Accrued expenses and other liabilities



91,650




77,390


Current maturities of operating lease liabilities



6,351




6,440


Deferred revenue



34,989




37,543


Total current liabilities



166,016




149,583











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES







Series B Debentures, net of current maturities



-




19,792


Deferred tax liabilities



12,310




6,899


Other long-term liabilities



11,511




10,331


Long-term operating lease liabilities



17,376




17,719


Accrued severance pay



9,285




7,758


Total long-term liabilities



50,482




62,499











REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

13,724




-











EQUITY

513,468




479,629











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

743,690


691,711

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands









For the nine months

ended September 30,


2025

2024


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income



46,797




54,453


Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation



3,088




3,480


Amortization of capitalized software and other intangible assets



14,727




11,946


Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures



17




32


Capital loss from sale of property and equipment



1




13


Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees



2,553




2,229











Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:









Increase in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables



(21,034)




(20,640)


Decrease in deferred tax liabilities, net



(3,325)




(2,280)


Increase in other operating assets



(138)




(908)


Increase in trade payables



3,129




1,989


Decrease in other operating liabilities



(1,880)




(5,154)


Decrease in deferred revenues



(7,279)




(5,684)


Increase in accrued severance pay, net



1,213




640


Net cash provided by operating activities



37,869




40,116











Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment



(1,864)




(2,306)


Proceeds from deposits



52,366




36,360


Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



64




49


Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(106,683)




(375)


Capitalized software development costs



(5,445)




(5,374)


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(61,562)




28,354











Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from employee stock options exercised



-




98


Distribution of dividend



(37,037)




(29,789)


Repayment of Series B Debenture



(19,796)




(19,796)


Acquisition of non-controlling interest



-




(4,131)


Acquisition deferred payment



(455)




-


Net cash used in financing activities



(57,288)




(53,618)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(509)




4,584











Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(81,490)




19,436


Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period



163,690




126,716











Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

82,200


146,152

Debentures Covenants

As of September 30, 2025, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

  • Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million
  • Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $513.5 million

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (13.79)%

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (0.61).

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
