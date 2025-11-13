Equinix, Inc.: Equinix Appoints Yang Song as SVP, Chief Data Science and AI Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced the appointment of Yang Song, Ph.D., as SVP, Chief Data Science and AI Officer-effective immediately, reporting to Harmeen Mehta, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Innovation Officer.

In this role, Song will lead Equinix's global data science and AI organization, embedding intelligence into every facet of the company, from processes to platforms and experiences for its customers and employees alike. As a core part of the Digital and Innovation Office (DIO) leadership team, Song will be responsible for delivering operational excellence, enhancing customer experiences and unlocking new revenue streams at the executive level of the organization to set the course and strategy for the broader organization. With more than 20 years of AI and ML leadership experience across technology and academia, Song is a transformational leader who drives innovation and enterprise transformation at scale, developing high-performing global teams while fostering a culture of technical excellence and outcome-driven execution across cross-functional environments.

"At Equinix, AI and machine learning are more than technologies-they are our new creative force, helping us scale faster, differentiate more sharply and innovate more deeply across every part of our business," said Harmeen Mehta. "What truly sets Yang apart isn't just his technical mastery; it's his belief that great AI starts with great people. He inspires global teams, builds trust and fosters a culture where imagination and execution work in harmony, and I couldn't be more delighted to have him on board."

"What drew me to Equinix was its clear focus on driving transformative value through AI and machine learning across the enterprise," said Song. "As organizations look to harness AI responsibly and at speed, I'm excited to help accelerate that journey-working alongside a talented team to deepen our data capabilities and, in turn, deliver intelligent products and insights that create real value for Equinix customers."

Song has more than two decades of experience in driving AI innovation at Apple and IBM Research and in academia. At Apple, he served as Head of Data Science, Applied Machine Learning, where he transformed the company's enterprise AI vision, unifying fragmented machine learning efforts into scalable solutions that delivered billions of dollars in value across sales, operations, infrastructure and customer service. His work accelerated the adoption of next-generation AI and connected the worlds of science and impact, blending rigor, governance and ethical AI with a rare instinct for what truly moves a business forward.

Song earned his Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Florida. He completed the Stanford University Graduate School of Business (GSB) LEAD Program, a year-long curriculum that develops effective leaders with an innovation mindset who demonstrate a deep understanding of key business fundamentals. He currently serves on the Technical Program Committee for the Association for Computing Machinery's (ACM) Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining (SIGKDD) and the annual KDD conferences.

