Klondike Gold Corp.: Klondike Gold's Montana Creek Placer Property Exceeds Expectations in First Season Yields $542,282 in Royalty Payments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTCQB:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of significant work progress and to report receipt of an additional $42,282 production royalty payment from the Montana Creek Placer Property leased by Armstrong Mining Corp. ("Armstrong Mining"). This brings the total production royalty revenue paid to Klondike Gold in 2025 to $542,282, leaving $8.9M of royalties or payments yet to be paid to complete the option to purchase payments by March 2031 (see News Release March 11, 2025).

Peter Tallman, President and CEO of Klondike Gold Corp comments "The Montana Creek placer deposit was an idle, under-appreciated asset that is now returning dilution-free funding for Klondike Gold. We are pleased with Armstrong Mining's professional and competent management of the operation, which has exceeded our expectations from the start, and now is positioned to contribute increasing royalty revenues beyond our original projections for the next several years."

The Company's Montana Creek Placer Property agreement grants Armstrong Mining a 6-year lease with option to purchase 100% of Klondike's Montana Creek (surface gravel alluvial gold) placer property (the "Montana Creek Placer Property" or the "Property"), (see Figure 1) in return for a 10% "Production Royalty" per year on all gold and other minerals produced from the Property up to $9.5M (the "Purchase Price"), (see News Release March 11, 2025).

Armstrong Mining's 2025 Season Highlights

Began production and gold recovery ahead of schedule and exceeded projected returns

Early season successful mobilization of all heavy equipment

Installed a new camp and upgraded existing camp infrastructure

Installed and calibrated new processing equipment (wash plant and gold cleaning machine), with second larger capacity plant scheduled before start of next season for increased capacity

Stripped and stockpiled material will facilitate a rapid start to 2026 season production

Installed a light aircraft emergency airstrip

Completed 140 short-hole sonic drilling exploration program covering ~1.5 sq kms to further delineate and expand previously documented White Channel Gravel 'pay streaks'

Maintained and filed all required permitting and remediation procedures

Peter Tallman, President and CEO of Klondike further states "I congratulate the Armstrong Mining team for their professional effort that exceeded our productivity and financial objectives for 2025. Their crew completed significant mobilization early, reorganized the mine site plan to increase environmental remediation, including improvement of 5km of access roads, completed a significant sonic drilling exploration program, and then exceeded our aggressive economic target for 2025 by delivering $542k in royalty payments to Klondike Gold. This is a great beginning to our relationship, and we look forward to working with Armstrong Mining over the coming years. This year's completed work sets up 2026 for an early season start and the potential for high production and significant and lasting potential revenue through royalty payments to Klondike Gold."

Background

The Montana Creek Placer Property was staked in 2005 by Klondike Gold and is comprised of 239 placer claims covering 13.4 square kilometers located near Dawson City, Yukon within the area of quartz bedrock claims comprising the Company's "Klondike District Property". Between 2005 and 2014 Klondike Gold completed 550 auger drill holes to delineate White Channel Gravel gold 'pay streaks' covering approximately 50% of the property. Gold grains were documented and weighed to determine grade per volume from gravels in nearly 100% of the holes in the main target area. The Company's auger drilling tested a 3600m length by 1850m width with results at the time indicating gold-bearing gravel 'pay streaks' in local parlance extended over a length of more than three kilometers.

Figure 1: Location of Montana Creek Placer Property in relation to Klondike Gold's bedrock gold 729 square kilometer "Klondike District Project".

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

Klondike Gold is a Vancouver based gold exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Klondike District Gold Project located at Dawson City, Yukon, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Klondike District Gold Project targets bedrock gold associated with district scale orogenic faults along the 55-kilometer length of the famous Klondike Goldfields placer district. Multi-kilometer gold mineralization has been identified at both the Lone Star Zone and Stander Zone, among other targets. The Company has identified a pit constrained Mineral Resource Estimate of 469,000 Indicated and 112,000 Inferred gold ounces[1], a milestone first for the Klondike District. The Company currently maintains a royalty interest providing potentially significant seasonal cash revenue from the leased Montana Creek Placer Property. The Company is focused on exploration and development of its 729 square kilometer property accessible by scheduled airline and government-maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, Yukon, within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

[1]The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Klondike District Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The technical report supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Klondike District Gold Project, Yukon Territory, Canada" has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca effective November 10, 2022. Refer to news release of December 16, 2022.

