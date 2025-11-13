Strategic partnership combines Paysafe's payments expertise with Endava's AI-driven transformation capabilities to deliver faster innovation and richer digital experiences for customers worldwide.

Endava (NYSE 'DAVA'), the technology-driven business transformation group, and Paysafe (NYSE 'PSFE'), a leading payments platform, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to bring smarter payments and next-generation community engagement to market faster.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251113119474/en/

Paysafe's expertise lies in helping businesses and consumers make seamless, secure transactions worldwide, with offerings including digital wallets, prepaid solutions, and online payment processing. Meanwhile, Endava brings a wide range of technology and business services to the partnership, spanning engineering optimisation, AI solutions and programme delivery excellence, as well as extensive experience in the payments space. A joint steering committee will provide governance and oversight of service performance, strategic alignment, and continuous improvement under the partnership.

"By combining Paysafe's global payments expertise with Endava's AI-driven engineering, we hope to set a new standard for payments and community experience," said Bob Legters, Chief Product Officer at Paysafe. "We'll be able to deliver quicker rollouts, higher conversion and richer digital experiences for our partners and for the end user."

"Payments have always been about trust and connection two qualities that are now being redefined through technology," added Alastair Lukies CBE, Chief Engagement Officer, Endava. "Our partnership with Paysafe brings together world-class payments infrastructure and next-generation engineering to create smarter, more intuitive ways for people and businesses to engage. It's a powerful step forward in making every transaction simpler, faster and more meaningful."

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With 29 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of $152bn in 2024, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in 48 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between bricks-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Endava

Endava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling its customers to accelerate growth, tackle complex challenges and thrive in evolving markets. By combining innovative technologies and deep industry expertise with an AI-native approach, Endava consults and partners with customers to create solutions that drive transformation, augment intelligence and deliver lasting impact. From ideation to production, it supports customers with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava's clients span payments, insurance, finance and banking, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of September 30, 2025, 11,636 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251113119474/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

Paysafe:

The Paysafe Press Office via PR@Paysafe.com

Endava:

The Endava Press Office via Media.Relations@Endava.com

