Booklyn Writers: 'Free Bird' by Mark Edward, a Journey From Fear to Freedom, Now Available on Amazon

PORT ALLEGANY, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Mark Edward announces the release of his spiritual journey: Free Bird. The book is a profound transformational account of one man's search for peace, written in hopes his experience and insights find relatability and inspiration. His story is a testament to the beauty and value within each one of us.

'Free Bird' by Mark Edward



About the Book

Like a runaway train, this book starts on the edge of a cliff - and without warning, a bridge appeared with a new direction. Fueled with a fire in his heart, a search began that would not be denied. Edward's willingness to change allowed an evolution to key insights in life and more fulfilling pathways. The purpose of the book is to give a very clear picture of a fundamental Truth - one that consumes our whole life experience. How you see yourself creates your whole world. The author shows how opening the door to loving kindness within breaks the chains that bind you - allowing life to support and guide you to freedom.

About the Author

A life of change holds Mark Edward on a steady course for service: to see the depths of despair and know the light of freedom carries the potential to help those who are open. His passion is lifting others to see the beauty of their own light.

Availability

Free Bird is published by Booklyn Writers. Begin your own journey to freedom with a willing heart and an open mind. The book is now available for purchase on Amazon and at all major bookstores.

Book Link: https://a.co/d/6dmQhD3

