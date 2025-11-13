Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Provides Recap of November 8, 2025 Presentation on Groundbreaking Results of Proof-of-Concept Study of Crofelemer for Treatment of Pediatric Intestinal Failure at NASPGHAN Annual Meeting

Crofelemer can potentially extend and save lives of microvillus inclusion disease patients, reducing the volume of the total parenteral support (PS) necessary for them to survive

Groundbreaking PS reduction of up to 37% is unprecedented; No approved treatments exist for MVID

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (Jaguar) family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) today provided a recap of the November 8, 2025 presentation at the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (NASPGHAN) Annual Meeting describing the initial groundbreaking results of an independent investigator-initiated trial (IIT) of crofelemer in the UAE for treatment of pediatric intestinal failure, which includes patients with 'intestinal failure' due to microvillus inclusion disease (MVID) and short bowel syndrome (SBS-IF).

"The intestines of patients with the ultrarare genetic disorder MVID do not function properly, as is often the case with patients having intestinal failure due to short bowel syndrome. The intestines of these patients are unable to absorb the fluids, electrolytes and nutrients required to survive and thrive. Intestinal failure is a debilitating, lifelong condition that often requires patients to receive life-sustaining fluids, electrolytes and nutrients through intravenous administration, which consists of total parenteral nutrition (TPN) with supplemental intravenous fluids, which together constitute parenteral support (PS). Most intestinal failure patients require PS up to 7 days a week, and sometimes for 20 hours or more per day," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president, and CEO.

While crucial for these patients, total parenteral support is associated with significant toxicities to patients, similar to some toxicities associated with chemotherapy, often causing serious health problems including infections, metabolic complications, liver and kidney function problems - as well as a risk of neurodevelopmental delay. These symptoms may emerge at any time in intestinal failure patients, and often become life-threatening.

As presented at NASPGHAN, the results of this ongoing and independent proof-of-concept trial of crofelemer demonstrate disease progression modification through reduction of total parenteral support (PS) in pediatric intestinal failure patients that ranged from 12 to 37%. Specifically, in the two SBS-IF patients who have completed treatment, the results show crofelemer reduced PS between 12.5 to 15.6% at the highest dose over the 12-week treatment period, together with reduced loose watery stools frequency. For the initial MVID patient who has completed treatment, PS needs were reduced by up to 27% at the highest dose over the initial 12-week treatment period and up to 37% during the extension period upon reinitiation of crofelemer treatment, and also showed reduced frequency of loose watery stools. These findings support continued evaluation of crofelemer to reduce PS needs for pediatric intestinal failure patients.

The presentation on November 8, 2025 at NASPGHAN, was titled Exploratory Single-Arm, Open-Label Non-Randomized Trial Evaluating the Safety and Effectiveness of Crofelemer in Pediatric Patients with Intestinal Failure. The study's primary investigator, Dr. Mohamad Miqdady, Division Chief of the Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition Division at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), a tertiary care center in Abu Dhabi in the UAE, described these initial findings in pediatric intestinal failure patients with crofelemer treatment.

A recognized leader in pediatric gastroenterology, Dr. Miqdady is Professor of Pediatric Gastroenterology at Khalifa University's medical school, and completed his Fellowship in Pediatric Gastroenterology at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital in Houston. He is a member of Napo's Scientific Advisory Board.

MVID is a devastating ultrarare pediatric disorder, with an estimated worldwide prevalence of 100-200 patients, characterized by severe malabsorption that requires life-sustaining parenteral support to meet the nutritional, fluid and electrolyte requirements of the child, and for which there are currently no approved treatments. MVID has a lethal natural history along with significant co-morbidities. Short bowel syndrome (SBS) affects approximately 10,000 to 20,000 people in the U.S., according to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, and it is estimated that the population of SBS patients in Europe is approximately the same size.

In addition to supporting the IIT in the UAE, Napo is also conducting the placebo-controlled clinical trial of crofelemer in pediatric MVID patients at sites in the U.S., E.U., and Middle East under appropriate regulatory approvals in each of these geographies. The company is also providing crofelemer powder for oral solution for use in two expanded access programs in intestinal failure patients the U.S. to treat adult and pediatric intestinal failure patients with short bowel syndrome and MVID, respectively.

The mission of the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (NASPGHAN) is to be a world leader in research, education, clinical practice and advocacy for pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition in health and disease. NASPGHAN strives to improve the care of infants, children and adolescents with digestive disorders by promoting advances in clinical care, research and education.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress. Jaguar family companies Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) and Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. focus on the development and commercialization of novel crofelemer powder for oral solution for the treatment of rare and orphan gastrointestinal disorders with intestinal failure, including microvillus inclusion disease and short bowel syndrome.

