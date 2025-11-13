Bitterroot Resources Ltd.: Drilling Starts at Bitterroot Resources' Nighthawk Gold/Silver Project, Nevada

WEST VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Bitterroot Resources Ltd.'s (TSXV:BTT) drilling contractor has initiated a 10-hole, 3,000-4,000 metre reverse circulation drilling program at the Company's 100%-owned Nighthawk Gold/Silver Project in the Walker Lane Belt of west-central Nevada.

Drilling will target untested Miocene-age structures and potential intrusions which are covered by a thin layer of alluvium and colluvium. The drill targets have been developed through a multi-year exploration effort which began with regional exploration, followed by examination of nearby outcrop, a detailed aeromagnetic survey, prospecting, and soil geochemical surveys. Nighthawk hosts gold/silver-mineralized boulders with grades ranging from 0.83 to 38 grams gold/tonne that are associated with anomalous soil geochemistry. Drilling will test for structurally-controlled, near-surface oxidized epithermal gold/silver mineralization and intrusion-hosted base and precious metals mineralization. The Nighthawk Project is several kilometres immediately west of, and contiguous with, third party claims covering the past-producing open pit/heap-leach Boss Mine and the undeveloped, near-surface Castle, Berg and Black Rock gold deposits. The Nighthawk claims are located on Federally-managed (BLM) land in Esmeralda County, approximately 50 kilometres west of Tonopah, NV.

Drilling at Nighthawk is expected to continue until late December 2025, with results expected as early as the latter part of the first quarter of 2026. Additional information on the Nighthawk Gold/Silver Project is available on the Company's website www.bitterrootresources.com.

Mr. Charles Greig, M.Sc, P.Geo, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release.

About Bitterroot Resources Ltd.: Through its US subsidiary Trans Superior Resources, Inc., Bitterroot owns a 100%, royalty-free interest in the 219-claim Nighthawk Gold/Silver Project near Tonopah, NV. Trans Superior also owns a 51% interest in the LM Nickel/Copper Project in the highly prospective Baraga Basin in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The Baraga Basin hosts the USA's only operating nickel/copper mine, Lundin Mining's Eagle Mine, plus the Boulderdash and Roland prospects, which are being aggressively explored by Talon Metals Corp. LM and Roland are likely parts of the same mineralized conduit system. More drilling is planned at LM, subject to financing. Bitterroot also owns 5.9% of Perseverance Metals Inc., a Quebec and Michigan-focussed nickel/copper exploration company. Perseverance's management plan to drill several new magmatic nickel/copper targets in the Upper Peninsula in early 2026.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Michael S. Carr

Director and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

Michael Carr, CEO

Tel: 604 922 1351

Email: infoman@bitterrootresources.com

SOURCE: Bitterroot Resources Ltd.

