Kraft Heinz and OMP Showcase Smarter, More Sustainable Value Chain at Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / OMP, a leader in supply chain planning solutions, is showcasing how Kraft Heinz is transforming its global food supply chain at the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit 2025 in Denver. The leading food and beverage company will share how it is driving efficiency from farm to table with OMP's Unison Planning. By leveraging autonomous planning, decision intelligence, and AI optimization, Kraft Heinz enhances collaboration, manages complexity, and reduces waste.

Kraft Heinz's journey to a smarter, more sustainable value chain

Thiago Serra, Head of Integrated Business Planning at Kraft Heinz, will discuss how smart, data-driven planning is helping the company build a more agile and sustainable value chain. Gain insights into how Kraft Heinz combines digital intelligence and end-to-end visibility to create real business impact across operations.

Explore human-AI synergy at the OMP booth

The Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit, taking place December 2-3 in Denver, brings together global supply chain leaders to explore strategies for making high-impact, complex decisions and turning intelligence into execution.

OMP will be at booth 104 to showcase UnisonIQ, its game-changing AI orchestration framework. Embedded in the Unison Planning platform, it transforms supply chain decision-making through human-AI synergy. Visitors can experience firsthand how UnisonIQ is revolutionizing supply chain operations through always-on agents, the Unison Companion generative AI assistant, and advanced AI engines.

See how integrated planning, enhanced by the latest AI advancements, improves scenario modeling and empowers faster, smarter decisions - helping organizations strengthen resilience, overcome challenges, and achieve measurable business results.

Join OMP at Gartner to hear Kraft Heinz's transformation journey firsthand and discover how Unison Planning, driven by AI, can accelerate planning success and support your planning teams.

Session at a glance

Title: OMP: Real intelligence, real impact - Kraft Heinz's journey to a smarter, more sustainable value chain

Speaker: Thiago Serra - Head of Integrated Business Planning at Kraft Heinz

When: Tuesday, December 2, 2025, 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM MST

Where: Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center - 6700 N Gaylord Rockies Blvd, Aurora, CO 80019, United States

To see where you can meet OMP next, visit their events calendar here.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, packaging, plastics - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning.

SOURCE: OMP

