Continue to develop emerging opportunities with P3 Logistics and MGHL transaction

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $41.6 million as of September 30, 2025

Book value per share was $7.75 as of September 30, 2025

Returned $366,000 of capital to shareholders through share repurchases

Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) ("LGL," "LGL Group," or the "Company") announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

As of and Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change U.S. GAAP Financial Measures Revenues $ 1,108 $ 1,179 -6.0% $ 2,950 $ 3,135 -5.9% Gross margin 52.8% 43.4% 21.7% 53.9% 50.0% 7.8% Net income $ 772 $ 72 972.2% $ 715 $ 230 210.9% Net income per diluted share $ 0.14 $ 0.01 949.9% $ 0.13 $ 0.04 203.5%

Consolidated Results

Third quarter 2025 net income available to LGL Group common stockholders was $772,000, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared with $72,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to:

lower Manufacturing cost of sales reflecting sales of lower-cost products; and

an income tax benefit related to the reversal of a previously recorded uncertain tax position from tax year 2021 as the statute of limitations expired for the related matter.

The increase was partially offset by lower Net investment income driven by lower yields on investments in United States Treasury money market funds.

Gross Margin

Gross margin increased to 52.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 43.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to sales of higher margin products.

Fiscal year to date 2025 net income available to LGL Group common stockholders was $715,000, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with $230,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, in 2024. The increase was primarily due to:

higher Net sales driven by higher product shipments;

lower Manufacturing cost of sales reflecting sales of lower-cost products; and

an income tax benefit related to the reversal of a previously recorded uncertain tax position from tax year 2021 as the statute of limitations expired for the related matter.

The increase was partially offset by:

lower Net investment income driven by lower yields on investments in United States Treasury money market funds; and

higher Engineering, selling and administrative driven by higher professional service fees and employee-related costs.

Gross Margin

Gross margin increased to 53.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 50.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflecting sales of higher margin products.

Backlog

As of September 30, 2025, our order backlog was $776,000, an increase of $440,000 from $336,000 as of December 31, 2024 and an increase of $271,000 from $505,000 as of September 30, 2024. The backlog of unfilled orders includes amounts based on signed contracts, which we have determined are firm orders likely to be fulfilled primarily in the next 12 months but most of the backlog will ship in the next 90 days.

Liquidity

Our working capital metrics were as follows:

(in thousands) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Current assets $ 42,846 $ 42,642 Less: Current liabilities 1,081 904 Working capital $ 41,765 $ 41,738

As of September 30, 2025, LGL Group had investments (classified within Cash and cash equivalents and Marketable securities) with a fair value of $41.6 million, of which $25.4 million was held within the Merchant Investment business.

Warrants to Purchase Common Stock

LGL Group's warrants are exercisable through Tuesday December 9, 2025 and contain the following terms:

Five (5) warrants to purchase one (1) share of common stock;

Common stock can be purchased at a strike price of $4.75 per share;

Over-subscription privilege now available to warrant holders that allows warrant holders to subscribe for additional shares of common stock that remain unsubscribed as a result of any unexercised Warrants; and

No fractional shares will be issued.

Further information concerning how to exercise LGL Group warrants can be found on the Warrant FAQ page of the Company's website at www.lglgroup.com/WarrantFAQ.

To date, approximately 179,000 shares have been issued from the exercise of warrants.

Share Repurchases

In the third quarter of 2025, LGL Group returned approximately $366,000 to stockholders through the share repurchase program, representing approximately 51,463 shares.

Strategic Initiatives

P3 Logistic Solutions LLC

P3 Logistic Solutions LLC ("P3") continued its transition from research and development to commercialization in Q3 2025, advancing edge-computing hardware to strategic partners in the agriculture and industrial sectors. The platform's integration of real-time sensor data and AI analytics is expected to continue field trials into Q1 2026.

Morgan Group Holding Co.

LGL Group's strategic acquisition of Morgan Group Holding Co. ("MGHL") (OTC Pink: MGHL) continues to progress. As previously announced in April 2025, LGL Group entered into an amended and restated subscription agreement to purchase, via a private placement, 1,000,000 newly issued shares of Morgan Group Holding Co. ("MGHL") common stock for $2.00 per share.

MGHL, through its wholly owned subsidiary, G.research, LLC ("G.R"), provides brokerage, underwriting, and institutional research services. G.R is a broker-dealer registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"). G.R has over $5.0 billion of private client assets held in over 1,000 accounts. G.R also sponsors a series of industry-focused investment conferences featuring leading public and private companies in sectors with a high degree of investor interest. The conferences cover important sectors, including automotive and aerospace and defense. MGHL will continue to trade as an independently listed company with its own set of shareholders.

About The LGL Group, Inc.

The LGL Group, Inc. ("LGL," "LGL Group," or the "Company") is a holding company engaged in services, merchant investment and manufacturing business activities. Precise Time and Frequency, LLC ("PTF") is a globally positioned producer of industrial Electronic Instruments and commercial products and services. Founded in 2002, PTF operates from our design and manufacturing facility in Wakefield, Massachusetts. Lynch Capital International LLC is focused on the development of value through investments.

LGL Group was incorporated in 1928 under the laws of the State of Indiana, and in 2007, the Company was reincorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware as The LGL Group, Inc. We maintain our executive offices at 2525 Shader Road, Orlando, Florida 32804. Our telephone number is (407) 298-2000. Our Internet address is www.lglgroup.com. LGL Group common stock and warrants are traded on the NYSE American under the symbols "LGL" and "LGL WS," respectively.

LGL Group's business strategy is primarily focused on growth through expanding new and existing operations across diversified industries. The Company's engineering and design origins date back to the early 1900s. In 1917, Lynch Glass Machinery Company ("Lynch Glass"), the predecessor of LGL Group, was formed and emerged in the late 1920s as a successful manufacturer of glass-forming machinery. Lynch Glass was then renamed Lynch Corporation ("Lynch") and was incorporated in 1928 under the laws of the State of Indiana. In 1946, Lynch was listed on the "New York Curb Exchange," the predecessor to the NYSE American. The Company has a had a long history of owning and operating various business in the precision engineering, manufacturing, and services sectors.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as those pertaining to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "intend," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to LGL Group, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are largely based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that may affect the financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs of the Company. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, including the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in the filings made by LGL Group with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. When you consider these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risk factors and other cautionary statements in this press release.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. LGL Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The LGL Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Net sales $ 661 $ 650 $ 1,650 $ 1,573 Net investment income 442 531 1,287 1,568 Net gains (losses) 5 (2 ) 13 (6 ) Total revenues 1,108 1,179 2,950 3,135 Expenses: Manufacturing cost of sales 312 368 760 786 Engineering, selling and administrative 676 673 2,060 1,895 Total expenses 988 1,041 2,820 2,681 Income from operations before income taxes 120 138 130 454 Income tax (benefit) expense (674 ) 48 (632 ) 160 Net income 794 90 762 294 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 22 18 47 64 Net income attributable to LGL Group common stockholders $ 772 $ 72 $ 715 $ 230 Income per common share attributable to LGL Group common stockholders: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.01 $ 0.13 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.01 $ 0.13 $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 5,312,797 5,352,937 5,356,726 5,352,937 Diluted 5,649,743 5,531,969 5,679,322 5,543,795

The LGL Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,571 $ 41,585 Marketable securities 30 17 Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $52 and $52, respectively 460 493 Inventories, net 268 267 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 517 280 Total current assets 42,846 42,642 Right-of-use lease assets 257 308 Intangible assets, net 20 36 Deferred income tax assets 161 159 Total assets $ 43,284 $ 43,145 Liabilities: Total current liabilities 1,081 904 Non-current liabilities 297 1,001 Total liabilities 1,378 1,905 Stockholders' equity: Total LGL Group stockholders' equity 39,849 39,230 Non-controlling interests 2,057 2,010 Total stockholders' equity 41,906 41,240 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 43,284 $ 43,145

The LGL Group, Inc.

Segment Results

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Revenues: Electronic Instruments $ 661 $ 650 $ 11 1.7 % Merchant Investment 274 318 (44) -13.8 % Corporate 173 211 (38) -18.0 % Total revenues 1,108 1,179 (71) -6.0 % Expenses: Electronic Instruments 557 606 (49) -8.1 % Merchant Investment 145 90 55 61.1 % Corporate 286 345 (59) -17.1 % Total expenses 988 1,041 (53) -5.1 % Income (loss) from operations before income taxes: Electronic Instruments 104 44 60 136.4 % Merchant Investment 129 228 (99) -43.4 % Corporate (113) (134) 21 -15.7 % Income from operations before income taxes 120 138 (18) -13.0 % Income tax (benefit) expense (674) 48 (722) -1,504.2 % Net income 794 90 704 782.2 % Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 22 18 4 22.2 % Net income attributable to LGL Group common stockholders $ 772 $ 72 $ 700 972.2 %

The LGL Group, Inc.

Segment Results

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Revenues: Electronic Instruments $ 1,650 $ 1,573 $ 77 4.9 % Merchant Investment 783 922 (139) -15.1 % Corporate 517 640 (123) -19.2 % Total revenues 2,950 3,135 (185) -5.9 % Expenses: Electronic Instruments 1,459 1,453 6 0.4 % Merchant Investment 353 217 136 62.7 % Corporate 1,008 1,011 (3) -0.3 % Total expenses 2,820 2,681 139 5.2 % Income (loss) from operations before income taxes: Electronic Instruments 191 120 71 59.2 % Merchant Investment 430 705 (275) -39.0 % Corporate (491) (371) (120) 32.3 % Income from operations before income taxes 130 454 (324) -71.4 % Income tax (benefit) expense (632) 160 (792) -495.0 % Net income 762 294 468 159.2 % Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 47 64 (17) -26.6 % Net income attributable to LGL Group common stockholders $ 715 $ 230 $ 485 210.9 %

