Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) (NYSE American: LGL WS) ("LGL Group" or the "Company") today announced, pursuant to New York Stock Exchange procedures, that it has extended the expiration of the warrants, to purchase shares of LGL Group's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), granted on November 16, 2020 (the "Warrants"), until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday December 31, 2025. The Warrants will suspend trading prior to markets opening on Tuesday December 30, 2025.

About The LGL Group, Inc.

The LGL Group, Inc. ("LGL," "LGL Group," or the "Company") is a holding company engaged in services, merchant investment and manufacturing business activities. Precise Time and Frequency, LLC ("PTF") is a globally positioned producer of industrial Electronic Instruments and commercial products and services. Founded in 2002, PTF operates from our design and manufacturing facility in Wakefield, Massachusetts. Lynch Capital International LLC is focused on the development of value through investments.

LGL Group was incorporated in 1928 under the laws of the State of Indiana, and in 2007, the Company was reincorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware as The LGL Group, Inc. We maintain our executive offices at 2525 Shader Road, Orlando, Florida 32804. Our telephone number is (407) 298-2000. Our Internet address is www.lglgroup.com. LGL Group common stock and warrants are traded on the NYSE American under the symbols "LGL" and "LGL WS," respectively.

LGL Group's business strategy is primarily focused on growth through expanding new and existing operations across diversified industries. The Company's engineering and design origins date back to the early 1900s. In 1917, Lynch Glass Machinery Company ("Lynch Glass"), the predecessor of LGL Group, was formed and emerged in the late 1920s as a successful manufacturer of glass-forming machinery. Lynch Glass was then renamed Lynch Corporation ("Lynch") and was incorporated in 1928 under the laws of the State of Indiana. In 1946, Lynch was listed on the "New York Curb Exchange," the predecessor to the NYSE American. The Company has a had a long history of owning and operating various businesses in the precision engineering, manufacturing, and services sectors.

