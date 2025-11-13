Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) and Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) today announced the successful formation and first working session of the Joint Development Steering Committee established under their October 14, 2025, agreement.

The committee has already defined technical integration pathways to embed Quantum eMotion's hardware-based Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) chips directly into Energy Plug's next-generation energy storage systems. This marks a critical advancement beyond initial planning, enabling prototype development targeted for Q1 2026 field trials with Canadian defence and utility partners.

Key milestones achieved in the inaugural session:

Architecture finalized for QRNG-secured firmware and encrypted battery management systems (BMS)

IP co-ownership framework ratified under Canadian jurisdiction

Pilot deployment roadmap approved, with first installations slated for secure telecom and microgrid sites

"Within weeks of signing, we've moved from concept to concrete engineering specifications," said Dr. Ramtin Rasouli, CTO of Energy Plug.

Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion, added: "Our QRNG silicon is now being designed into Energy Plug's BMS at the chip level. This is one of the first known integration of space-grade quantum entropy into North American energy storage-delivering true post-quantum cybersecurity for critical systems."

The collaboration addresses escalating threats: Canada's energy sector faced 23% more ransomware attempts in 2024 than in 2022, with state-sponsored actors increasingly targeting grid control systems. QRNG-enhanced batteries will generate cryptographic keys with true quantum randomness, providing uncompromised entropy and eliminating entire classes of remote-exploitation attacks-even in a post-quantum environment 1.

About Quantum eMotion

Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) is a Canadian deep-tech company developing quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions based on its patented Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) and Entropy-as-a-Service platform, securing data and communications for the quantum era.

About Energy Plug Technologies

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) is a leader in secure and resilient energy storage solutions, advancing next-generation battery technologies for residential, commercial, and utility applications. The Company is committed to enhancing grid stability, cybersecurity, and sustainable energy adoption, working in collaboration with leading technology firms, government agencies, and Indigenous communities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Energy Plug Technologies Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

