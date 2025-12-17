Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. (CSE: CTTT) (OTCQB: CITLF) (FSE: X9V), a leading developer of autonomous, high-capacity mobile communications and security platforms.

The agreement establishes a framework for the two companies to exchange confidential information and evaluate potential collaboration opportunities across secure energy, digital platforms, and critical infrastructure applications.

Under the NDA, Aegis and CiTech will explore areas of mutual interest that may include:

Secure and resilient energy systems

Digital platforms, data, and systems integration

Critical infrastructure, government, and defence-adjacent use cases

Public safety, emergency response, and national resilience initiatives

The Confidentiality Agreement does not commit either party to a transaction or partnership but enables structured discussions while protecting proprietary and sensitive information, to allow the completion of an MOU.

"This agreement enables both organizations to evaluate how our respective capabilities may align across secure energy and digital domains," said Paul Dickson, CEO of Aegis. "It represents an important step in responsibly exploring collaboration opportunities within regulated and critical infrastructure environments."

Brenton Scott, CEO of CiTech, added, "CiTech works extensively in secure, mission-critical digital environments. This NDA provides an appropriate foundation to explore potential collaboration with Energy Plug while maintaining strong governance and information protection."

About Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd.

Listed on the CSE with operations in Perth, Western Australia, CiTech is creating autonomous, high capacity, rapidly deployable technology that delivers essential services to where they are needed most. CiTech is targeting the mining, defence, border security/surveillance and emergency services sectors in relation to its first product release, the Nexus 16, which aims to provide critical mobile telecommunications for such sectors. Using patented technologies, CiTech's self-deploying platform (SDP) provides a solution for two of the greatest limitations of current rapidly deployable communication solutions, strength of the tower and ability to rapidly self-deploy and operate, in numerous situations. The SDP is designed to support radio equipment including LTE (Long Term Evolution) and several other technological payloads, such as surveillance and anti-drone systems. CiTech has completed the research and development phase and is currently commercialising the first of many products that will be released. To learn more about the Company, visit www.citech.com.au.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) develops and integrates advanced battery energy storage systems for defence, critical infrastructure, industrial, and AI data centre applications. Through strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities and global technology leaders, Aegis delivers rugged, intelligent, and secure energy systems designed for the next generation of mission-critical operations.

