Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis") is pleased to announce a partnership with Pixii Americas Inc. in Canada to supply advanced battery solutions to the telecommunications sector. We are currently in discussions with a top three Canadian telecom operator to support their network infrastructure with reliable, high-performance battery technology.

During CES week in Las Vegas, Aegis Director of Innovation and Technology, Dr. Ramtin Rasoulinezhad will be attending the conference to engage with suppliers and potential partners alongside Malahat Battery Technologies. Their joint focus is on advancing Aegis' portfolio to support the Utility and Defence sectors in Canada. In addition, Ramtin will participate in Quantum panels together with several of our partners.

"This collaboration is the key to unlocking the next generation of energy solutions," said Dr. Rasoulinezhad. "By working closely with our partners at CES and great partners like Pixii America Inc, we aim to accelerate innovation that strengthens both Canada's utility infrastructure and its defence capabilities."

About Pixii Americas Inc.

Pixii Americas Inc leads the way in delivering innovative Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), empowering a secure and sustainable energy future. With our North America headquarters in Littleton, Colorado, we combine decades of expertise in power conversion, modular design, and advanced energy management to address the evolving demands of the energy storage sector. Pixii takes pride in adhering to the highest standards of quality and security. www.pixii.com

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) develops and integrates advanced battery energy storage systems for defence, critical infrastructure, industrial, and AI data centre applications. Through strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities and global technology leaders, Aegis delivers rugged, intelligent, and secure energy systems designed for the next generation of mission-critical operations.

