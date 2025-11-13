QAD Inc., the company transforming manufacturing and supply chains with intelligent, adaptive solutions, today announced the launch of its latest ERP release, QAD Adaptive, now profoundly enhanced with Champion AI. This major evolution introduces cutting-edge Agentic AI capabilities and significant functional enhancements designed to drive immediate action and unlock rapid value across the entire manufacturing enterprise.

The debut of Champion AI, QAD's revolutionary Agentic AI platform for both QAD Adaptive and QAD Redzone Connected Workforce, provides a smart, action-first layer built with deep manufacturing expertise. Unlike traditional AI that primarily focuses on analysis, Champion AI's purpose-built agents are designed to act, not just analyze. A powerful initial feature, Champion AI Inventory Optimization, automatically identifies and executes opportunities to right-size inventory and free up working capital.

"Supercharging QAD Adaptive ERP and QAD Redzone Connected Workforce software with Champion AI embeds action-first automation directly into core processes," said Amit Sharma, President, ERP at QAD. "We are empowering our customers to achieve higher productivity and more accurate decisions across their operations by moving from a system of record to a system of action."

QAD's expanded strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) delivers a modern, AI-driven architecture that helps QAD customers achieve critical outcomes. They can accelerate time to value with rapid deployment and measurable ROI in weeks, not months. Productivity increases as Agentic AI empowers frontline workers with real-time insights and automation. Manufacturers will also realize a lower TCO by reducing infrastructure costs, maintenance overhead, and downtime, all while benefiting from improved cyber security.

Key Release Highlights

Champion AI Agentic Platform: QAD offers three powerful and intuitive types of AI agents- implementation , productivity , and business optimization -designed to maximize value for our customers. These agents drastically reduce software implementation time through optimized migration and setup, eliminate mundane work via prompt-driven mass updates to boost efficiency, and maximize business performance in critical areas like inventory optimization, costing analysis and production scheduling.

QAD offers three powerful and intuitive types of AI agents- , , and -designed to maximize value for our customers. These agents drastically reduce software implementation time through optimized migration and setup, eliminate mundane work via prompt-driven mass updates to boost efficiency, and maximize business performance in critical areas like inventory optimization, costing analysis and production scheduling. Enhancements: New capabilities include a fully embedded Warehouse Management System (WMS) and enhanced Production Scheduling resulting in greater efficiency and improved customer satisfaction.

New capabilities include a fully embedded Warehouse Management System (WMS) and enhanced Production Scheduling resulting in greater efficiency and improved customer satisfaction. Champion Pace Rapid Implementation: Leverages AI to streamline collaboration and automate implementation tasks, significantly accelerating ERP migration projects for faster time-to-value.

Leverages AI to streamline collaboration and automate implementation tasks, significantly accelerating ERP migration projects for faster time-to-value. Vertical Industry Enhancements: Specific features for complex manufacturing environments include catch weight capabilities that allow users to take an order and ship in one unit of measure while billing in another for more accurate costing. New UDI (Unique Device Identification) labeling capabilities improve supply chain efficiency with more precise tracking, recall management, and post-market surveillance.

"This product release is a significant milestone for QAD and our clients, driving QAD's mission to empower customers to operate and grow with greater efficiency and intelligencethan ever before," added Sharma. The new release of QAD Adaptive with Champion AI is now available globally.

For more details on the specific solution enhancements, please visit the QAD Blog.

