-- A new generation of ERP empowers mid-market manufacturers to act to meet today's once-in-a-generation opportunity --

-- Platform designed for speed, intelligence and impact that keeps factories responsive, workforces connected and amplifies human potential redefining manufacturing --

QAD Inc., the company transforming manufacturing and supply chains with intelligent, adaptive solutions, today outlined a bold shift to a re-imagined manufacturing platform designed specifically for mid-market manufacturing companies and the plant facilities of large enterprises to help them seize today's generational opportunity in manufacturing. The announcement was made at QAD Redzone's flagship customer event, Champions of Manufacturing, being held November 12-14 in Dallas, Texas at the Loews Arlington Hotel Convention Center.

In unveiling the company's latest offerings across three core pillars, QAD Redzone said its manufacturing platform Redzone Connected Workforce, designed to improve productivity through empowering the frontlines; QAD Adaptive, the intelligent backbone ERP software built for speed, intelligence and impact; and Champion AI, the Agentic AI engine powering both of these platforms to amplify human potential is ushering in a new era for manufacturing, replacing static systems of record with intelligent systems of action that move at the speed of change.

The Champions of Manufacturing event is taking place amidst a tectonic shift in manufacturing influenced by geopolitical forces and innovative new AI technology, a shift that requires a new operating approach, one where autonomous, goal-driven agents continuously learn, reason and act on behalf of the business. Together, they form a manufacturing platform built to act, not just report, to work alongside teams every shift, every day and the first to combine modern ERP, together with a connected workforce solution and a smart, agentic layer all designed to help manufacturers address trapped productivity, get out from under rigid, dated systems, and to modernize quickly to capture the value possible in today's market.

Manufacturers Must Meet the Moment

Manufacturers today face a rare mix of opportunities and challenges that cut across every size and sector. Manufacturing is a focus of the nation's domestic policy agenda; tariffs have redrawn supply routes, reshoring has reignited domestic production and government incentives are channeling billions into innovation hubs across America. At the same time, the rapid rise of artificial intelligence is transforming how people work, how systems act and how businesses grow.

Yet even as opportunity surges, challenges persist: millions of manufacturing jobs are expected to open in the years ahead, but nearly half could go unfilled without urgent action on workforce development and technology innovation. And, in a world where the industrial ecosystem is reloading, many companies are not keeping pace. While large manufacturers operate at the cutting edge, many mid-market companies remain trapped in legacy ERP systems which are costly, rigid, and nearing end-of-life while lacking the automation, intelligence, and flexibility needed to keep pace with policy shifts, close skills gaps, and harness the power of AI-driven transformation.

"In this unprecedented moment for industry, at QAD Redzone we're transforming manufacturing from systems of record to systems of action where every employee, every machine, every decision drives measurable impact," said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of QAD Redzone. "Using Agentic AI we are building systems that learn, adapt and act anticipating issues, recommending decisions and automating routine tasks. Manufacturers who lead the next generation of manufacturing will be those that are the most adaptive: turning speed into strategy, data into decisions, and people into catalysts of change. This isn't just a better version of ERP, it's a new model altogether."

Systems Built to Anticipate What's Next; Costs of Inaction are Real

At the Champions of Manufacturing event, QAD Redzone unveiled a platform it said was built for this moment, one that leverages Agentic AI to empower the entire workforce from shop floor to top floor; targets 90-day projects, not multi-year deployments; drives execution to match the speed of decision-making; and shifts from reaction to change and to shaping what is next. The powerful combination of Redzone workforce solutions, Adaptive ERP, and Champion AI was designed to facilitate customers' rapid transition to modern agentic solutions without ripping or replacing systems completely, and without totally losing the investment already made in systems.

The company said the debut of Champion AI provides a smart, action-first layer built with deep manufacturing expertise. Unlike traditional AI that primarily focuses on analysis, Champion AI's purpose-built agents are designed to act, not just analyze. The company unveiled an array of available agents purpose-built across three focus areas:

Productivity Agents automate repetitive ERP tasks so planners, schedulers and operators can focus on what matters most by making fast, informed decisions.

automate repetitive ERP tasks so planners, schedulers and operators can focus on what matters most by making fast, informed decisions. Optimization Agents tackle challenges like reducing inventory carrying costs and balancing supply risk, analyzing variables in real time to optimize performance across the business.

tackle challenges like reducing inventory carrying costs and balancing supply risk, analyzing variables in real time to optimize performance across the business. Implementation Agents drive a more rapid value return by enabling mid-size plants to go live in as little as 90 days. From data migration to configuration, agents streamline setup and execution at unprecedented speed.

"Mid-market manufacturers can't afford to stay anchored in static, transactional systems," said Patrick Moorhead, Founder, CEO and Chief Analyst at Moor Insights Strategy. "Shifting to an event-driven model isn't just modernization-it's survival. In an environment shaped by investment surges, supply-chain transformation, workforce shortages, and new compliance demands, manufacturers that embrace automation, agentic AI, and real-time operations will gain a decisive edge. The cost of waiting now exceeds the cost of beginning through slower performance, higher costs, and the risk of being outpaced by AI-driven competitors."

From Top Floor to Shop Floor: How Speed Becomes a Competitive Advantage

At the Dallas event, QAD Redzone unveiled its platform designed to transform manufacturing by driving dramatic productivity gains and rapid ROI for its customers-often within 90 days-through real-time visibility, improved equipment effectiveness and more empowered teams. QAD Redzone enables leaner, smarter operations by accelerating onboarding, elevating less-experienced operators and freeing skilled workers for higher-value tasks. With intuitive, AI-powered tools built for today's digital-native workforce, QAD Redzone is helping manufacturers modernize, compete and lead in this defining decade.

Modern platforms, equipped with intuitive interfaces and embedded guidance will enable leaner teams to perform at higher levels by reducing onboarding time, empowering less-experienced operators and retaining skilled workers by eliminating repetitive, low-value tasks. Today's new workforce comes into the enterprise already AI-savvy, digitally-native, and they expect their employer to deliver a modern environment where they can put those skills to work.

"The imperative to modernize systems powered by agentic AI is only strengthened by increasing evidence that companies that accelerate their AI maturity can reap exponential growth in profit, quality and productivity," said R "Ray" Wang, Founder, Chairman and Principal Analyst of Constellation Research Inc. In keynote remarks at the Dallas event, he commented: "For mid-market manufacturers, the goal is to accelerate decision velocity yes, speed is a strategy because the tension between strategic intent and system lag is becoming untenable. Companies must move from legacy solutions designed for yesterday's back-office business environment and adapt quickly to modern, agentic ERP systems with fully connected workforce solutions that enhance the front-line worker, if they are to meet today's once-in-a-generation opportunity."

Modern Solutions on Modern Infrastructure

At the company's customer conference, QAD Redzone also announced a strategic collaboration to bring Agentic AI to the mid-market manufacturing sector through Champion AI, a breakthrough platform built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure and AI services. The collaboration combines QAD Redzone's manufacturing expertise and AWS's cloud capabilities to make AI practical, scalable, and secure for mid-market manufacturers.

Built on AWS cloud infrastructure and leveraging services such as Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker, Champion AI delivers intelligent automation, predictive insights, and real-time decision support directly into manufacturing workflows enabling measurable productivity gains, reduced downtime, and accelerated time-to-value. As part of this collaboration, QAD Redzone is transitioning its global workloads to AWS's cloud. This migration will create a modern, cloud-native foundation for QAD's manufacturing platform, enabling faster delivery of new features, improved reliability, and seamless scalability for customers worldwide.

In addition to the AWS infrastructure news, QAD Redzone also reinforced its strategic relationship with Boomi, announced in May, enabling QAD customers to benefit from Boomi's cutting-edge platform, with rapid, pre-built connections across systems including QAD Redzone. This powerful integration approach directly addresses the need for companies to benefit from the seamless integration of systems, a faster pace of integration, and the importance of moving data all are essential to deriving the maximum value from systems. The result will be pre-built integrations between QAD Redzone and third-party systems to reduce implementation time and complexity; embedded Boomi connectors within QAD Redzone software enable plug-and-play connectivity across the manufacturing stack; and AI-powered process insights from Champion AI and the Boomi agentic platform are all designed to remove integration as a barrier to scale and innovation.

Helping Manufacturers Move Ahead Quickly

With speed as a critical strategy in today's market environment, QAD Redzone also outlined the benefits of Champion Pace, the implementation engine that leverages Champion AI to deliver adaptive deployments in 90 days or less. Champion Pace is a standardized, AI-assisted delivery framework that uses automation, pre-configured best practices and proven playbooks drawn from QAD's experience across thousands of factories delivering a repeatable, scalable process designed to make every customer go-live faster, smoother and more predictable regardless of size or industry. It also builds upon the customer's existing infrastructure, protecting prior investments while modernizing systems and accelerating performance.

QAD Redzone also announced that the company's new Adaptive release, along with Champion AI and its suite of agentic AI agents, and the Redzone Connected Workforce platform were all generally available for US customers.

