AMTD IDEA Group's Controlling Shareholders Enter into Two Years Voluntary Lock-up on Holdings

PARIS, NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD IDEA Group ("AMTD IDEA Group") (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a NYSE and SGX-ST dual-listed company and a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group") announced that AMTD Group has entered into voluntary lock-up arrangement in respect of its holdings in AMTD IDEA Group. Specifically, AMTD Group has undertaken not to sell any equity securities its owns in AMTD IDEA Group in the open market for 2 years commencing on the date of this press release.

In August, AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital Inc. ("AMTD Digital") (NYSE: HKD), and The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE") (NYSE: TGE), jointly announced that all executive directors and core management of key operations and subsidiaries have entered into voluntary lock-up agreements in respect of all of their holdings in AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and TGE for two years.

Today's announcement reaffirms the shareholders' confidence in the long-term strategy and growth prospects of AMTD IDEA Group.

AMTD IDEA Group continues to expand as a globally diversified conglomerate, with its hospitality sector experiencing rapid growth this year and establishing a truly international presence. The total number of hotel rooms is expected to exceed 1,000, including those from the existing hotels managed under AMTD IDEA Group and the recently announced deals that are subject to completion.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

